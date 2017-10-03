 Skip Nav
How to Talk to Your Kids About Privilege
Mom's Message For Daughter Who Was Bullied at School

1 Mom's "Raising Women Who Will Get Sh*t Done" Is the Textbook Definition of Motivation

Kathleen Galloway couldn't help but feel bad for her daughter who was bullied at school. But rather than letting her kiddo wallow, she decided to take a motivational approach and shared her pep talk in an Instagram post:

I'm raising a cheerleading squad of bad asses over here. I'm raising women who will get sh*t done. Who won't EVER let a boy tell them otherwise. Who will throw a punch the next time a boy tells them they're less then amazing. My Lu, you are the freaking radest chick I know. Never doubt your beauty, ability, brains and above all your confidence. Keep on chanting how gorgeous inside and out you are, girlfriend. And never forget you have the biggest cheerleaders in your court.

"I posted [the Instagram] after a little boy at school called her fat and ugly. It seriously ignited a fire," she explained to POPSUGAR. "We chanted [it] on the way to school the next day. His words didn't even faze us or change how gorgeous we were." Talk about a tight-knit squad!

Image Source: Instagram user mrs.galloway
Body PositivityLittle GirlMotherhoodParenting
