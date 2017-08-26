 Skip Nav
Pregnancy
These 27 Modern Maternity Photo Ideas Will Make You Want to Get Pregnant in 2017
Summer
These Moms Talking About Swimsuits Will Have You Nodding So Hard Your Head Will Fall Off
Parenting
17 Hands-Down Hysterical Comics That Depict What Being a Mom Is Really Like

Mom's Message to Keep Sick Kids at Home

Mom's Plea to Keep Sick Kids at Home — Even If You Don't Think They're Contagious

Keep sick kids home

Update: The original Imgur post has since been removed.

Original: After a holiday dinner with family turned into a potentially life-threatening infection for her little girl, one mom is speaking out to warn all parents.

"Please. If your child has a cold, or a flu, or an upper respiratory infection, please keep them home and take care of them," Imgur user LauraCorreadaSilva shared along with a photo of her toddler in the intensive care unit. Chloe ended up hospitalized after playing with her cousin who was sick yet still came over for Christmas dinner.

According to the upset mom, her brother claimed that his daughter had a lung infection but wasn't contagious. Chloe quickly developed respiratory syncytial virus infection and the 3-year-old already suffers from asthma. Her mom shared that RSV can be very dangerous for kids with preexisting lung conditions and she is now on antibiotics and a breathing machine with her arm bandaged to keep the toddler from pulling out her IV.

Laura wrote that Chloe is fully vaccinated for her age. She explained that she's sharing her family's story to hopefully prevent others from going through what her daughter is experiencing and "as a warning that even though you may think your kid isn't contagious this can be the outcome."

Related
This Mom Posted a Video of a Dresser Falling on Her Twin Toddlers For Good Reason
A Stranger's Unexpected Act of Kindness That Changed Everything For 1 Pregnant Waitress
Every Parent Needs to See What Meningitis Did to This Toddler

Image Source: Imgur user LauraCorreadaSilva
Join the conversation
Parenting NewsHealth And WellnessLittle Kids
Join The Conversation
Little Kids
Every Parent Needs to See What Meningitis Did to This Toddler
by Lauren Levy
Stranger Follows Mom Around Costco
Little Kids
The Tear-Inducing Reason a Stranger Followed This Mom Around Costco
by Lauren Levy
Kindergarten Sent Mom Note For Packing Raisins
Little Kids
This Kindergarten Shamed 1 Mom For Her "Unacceptable" Snack: Raisins
by Lauren Levy
Mayim Bialik Explains Why Spanking Kids Doesn't Work
Parenting
by Murphy Moroney
Stranger Pays For Boy With Autism's Haircut
Little Kids
A Stranger Didn't Know That This Boy Had Autism When She Commented on His Meltdown
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds