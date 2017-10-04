 Skip Nav
We've All Been There: Hilarious Mom Pinterest Fails

It's an all-too-common scene: you see an idea on Pinterest that you just have to re-create, except the finished product looks nothing like what you envisioned. The bright side is that it makes a good story to tell (or, in this case, a good picture to share) because every single mom has been there, done that. Read on to check out self-proclaimed #PinterestFails from moms on Instagram that will make you feel better about that one time you too botched your kid's birthday cake.

— Additional reporting by Jessica Chassin

Blown Away
The Kids Aren't Gonna Be Happy Come Dinnertime
Nothing Like a Charcoal-Flavored Stack of Flapjacks . . .
Unhappy Olaf
This Probably Wasn't How You Pictured Egg Dyeing Going
Layer Cake Fail
This Definitely Qualifies as Long-Wear Lipstick
Great Idea, Rough Execution
Close But No Cigar
Leave Stuff Like This To the Experts
Definitely Nailed the Chocolate-Covered Part
Taste the Rainbow
Monster Mash
When Somewhere Over the Rainbow Doesn't Go as Planned . . .
The Pink Panther
I've Got the Blues
Here Comes Peter Cottontail
"I Can Just Eyeball It!"
When Your Kid Has Other Plans For Crafting Day . . .
The Muppet Mistake
The Second Time's a Charm?
Pretty in Pink
When the Goal is Super Sweet . . .
Minnie Mouse Met Her Match
It's Not All Rainbows and Butterflies
Not Everyone Likes Surprises
Sometimes Bigger Isn't Always Better
Monkey See, Monkey Do
I Think This Is Just a Texture Thing . . .
Aye Yai Yai!
Pulling Double-Duty
