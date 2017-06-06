 Skip Nav
After a Tragic Car Accident, 1 Mom Opens Up About the Stillborn Baby She Lost
The Most Common Car Seat Mishaps New Parents Make
Mom Breastfeeding at Comic Con Proves That Even Superheroes Need to Refuel
Dr. Harvey Karp Thinks He Knows What May Lead to Autism in Some Children

Mom's Post About Having a Stillborn Baby After Car Accident

After a Tragic Car Accident, 1 Mom Opens Up About the Stillborn Baby She Lost

Warning: the images in this post are upsetting in nature.

When Emma Fairbairn was six months pregnant, she was involved in a devastating car accident that sent her immediately to the hospital. As she was riding in the ambulance, the mom from Wales could feel her unborn baby kicking, and although his heart rate was elevated when they first arrived, it had returned to normal and things looked fine. However, when a midwife came for another check during overnight observations, they were no longer able to find the baby's heartbeat.

After a scan confirmed what everyone feared, Emma prepared for the unthinkable: delivering her stillborn baby boy. "I just don't want tomorrow to ever come. Knowing I have to go through hours of labor when my body's all battered and bruised anyway, then give birth knowing I shouldn't expect to hear a cry," Emma wrote on Facebook before Flynn's birth. "I should be picking what color to paint your bedroom not whether to have you buried or cremated —just isn't fair."

Mom Shares the Sheer Heartbreak of Having Stillborn Identical Twins at 37 Weeks

Emma spent two days with baby Flynn's body in the hospital, where she was able to begin to grieve and wash his body before saying goodbye. "It just feels like a nightmare I can't wake up from. My whole world has been ripped apart and I'm devastated," Emma told HuffPost UK. "I'd be able to get my head around it a bit better if there had been something medically wrong, but he was perfectly healthy and for the first few hours after the crash I was told he was OK and I genuinely thought we were so lucky to both be surviving it."

ADVERTISEMENT

Since returning home from the hospital, Emma has shared photos from her short time with Flynn as her friends raise money for his heartbreaking funeral. "His poor little body couldn't take the pain or stress from the horrific crash yesterday and there was nothing I could do to save him when my body was meant to keep him safe," Emma wrote. "And up until late last night, I thought it had. Rest in peace my beautiful baby boy."

