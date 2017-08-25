 Skip Nav
Mom's Post About Her Messy Car

If the Inside of Your Car Looks Like This, You Are Not Alone

If, between your commute to and from work and your tireless attempts to drive your kids to school on time, you feel as though you've taken up residency in your car, you are not alone.

Nikki Pennington stands with you. The self-proclaimed "hot mess school mom" bravely shared a photo of the inside of her car — complete with empty soda cans, trash, and soiled beach towels — so her fellow car-bound parents can relate.

In the Facebook post, she gave a knowing nod to the moms who "let their child out at the drop-off line and yesterday morning's breakfast wrapper rolls out with them" and the parents who "haven't been able to find the floor board of their vehicles since August of last year."

Like them, Nikki practically lives inside the four doors of her vehicle "four times a day, five days a week" and doesn't "have time to clean up that mess" so just moves it to the side and starts again the next day. And although she's slightly embarrassed by the clutter, she noted that her car is a time capsule of sorts for the past year with her family:

So here's to the end of the year, my car is filled to the brim with memories of this school year, I lived in my car, I promise I'm not a hoarder or homeless, I'll clean it up on the last day of school, trash rolls out of my truck in the drop-off line, my house isn't this messy, I'll try harder next year, hot mess school moms.

May we know them, may we love them, may we confess we've all been one, may we promise to look the other way when we see one and not mom shame and may we all know we are doing the best we can even when our car looks a hot mess like us.

Now, kick those empty water bottles to the side and hit the gas! If you're anything like Nikki, you've got places to go and memories to make.

