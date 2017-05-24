 Skip Nav
Why This Mom Is Urging Dads Everywhere to "Take the God D*mn Photo"
Mom's Post Asking Dads to Take Candid Photos With Kids

Why This Mom Is Urging Dads Everywhere to "Take the God D*mn Photo"

A photo posted by SOPHIE CACHIA (@theyoungmummy) on

Sure, those perfectly posed photos of your children on social media make for great memories down the line. But the snapshots capturing seemingly mundane moments are just as special and worthy of a spot in your scrapbook.

One mom blogger understands the value in capturing these memories and is urging dads everywhere to start snapping more candid photos of moms and their kids. Sophie Cachia, the sassy mother of two behind The Young Mummy, shared an Instagram photo with her son and a succinct yet powerful caption describing why this is so important to her. She presented it as an open letter to all dads, starting off by writing, "Dear Men, take the photo. Take the god d*mn photo."

Sophie went on to explain how most moms are usually behind the lens taking the photos. "We spend days capturing beautiful moments of you and the kids," she wrote. "So whenever you see one of us with our babies, a beautiful candid moment, take the bloody god d*mn photo." And her husband sure did take the photo — an adorable shot of Sophie lounging on the couch with her son, Bobby, while her baby daughter, Florence, was sleeping.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's cute photos like these that add a more real touch to that collection of staged portraits in your scrapbook. Take notes, dads!

Image Source: Instagram user theyoungmummy
