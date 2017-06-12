 Skip Nav
4 Days After C-Section, Mom Posts a Photo of Her Non-"Swimsuit-Worthy" Belly
4 Days After C-Section, Mom Posts a Photo of Her Non-"Swimsuit-Worthy" Belly

A mom shared two photos of herself: one at 30 weeks pregnant, and the other four days after delivering her baby via C-section.

Mel Watts, an Australian mom blogger, had mixed emotions when she looked at those images of her stomach:

"Honestly it's no castle or bloody piece of art," she wrote on Instagram. "Sure it's filled with stretch marks and dimples. But this body, this one the one I own gave me another life. Another small human to love and to hold."

Although it'd be inspiring for her to say that her body was perfect, she shared the realistic body-image sentiments we all struggle with, even after giving birth to new life:

It held onto him for 9 months and sheltered him, protected him and prepared him for the day he was born. So many times I've doubted my body, so many times I've pinched and pulled at sections that I didn't like. In reality this body has done everything I'd ever want it to do. Sure it's not magazine or swimsuit-worthy to some. But to me and my husband, it's the place that grew our babies. It's the place that everything we love most started. And that's all that counts right?! We feel as though we need to follow society's stigma on what we should look like when in fact we should just do what we feel works for us.

The next time you look at your belly and can't shake the disappointment that it doesn't look a certain way, remember what Mel Watts wrote: "No body has the same body. And every body has their own body."

And they all are bloody pieces of art.

