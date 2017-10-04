1 Mom Explains Why It's Important to "Brave the Fear" After the Las Vegas Tragedy

After hearing the news about the Las Vegas shootings, Lauren Eberspacher shared how important it is to teach children not to hide from the world, even during such tragic times, in a poignant Facebook post.

I sit here and silently cry as I rock my sweet baby. How am I supposed to raise him and his two sisters up to leave our home and go into such a scary world? Can't I just keep them inside of these four walls forever? Then nothing bad will ever happen to them. I am their mama, their protector. It's my deepest desire to keep them safe. But it's also my job to teach them how to be life changers, helpers, and givers of grace. It's my job to teach them to how love in a world that is so scary. And I can't do that by hiding them from the scary.

She also reminds parents that living your life in constant fear isn't really living at all — and their children need to know that.

"And so we continue to go out into the world and brave the fear," she said. "We will go to concerts and theme parks and malls and fly in airplanes. They will grow up and have dreams of becoming teachers and nurses and law makers and ballerinas and farmers and maybe one day even mamas and papas themselves."

While it can be hard to admit, Eberspacher makes an important point about the nature of the world we live in: "It's not going to get any better this side of heaven, friends. There will always be pain, there will always be death. But that doesn't mean that we sit and hide inside our four walls . . . And we raise our children to be loved and tell of blessed assurance in a world of fear."

The bottom line: the best thing you can do is live your life — and make sure your children do the same.