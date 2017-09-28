Woman's Adorable Note to the Fellow Mom She Saw on Her "Night Out" at Target

A trip to Target is thrilling for nearly anyone, but when you spend your day wiping someone else's butt, eating cold chicken nugget crumbs, and screaming "where are your shoes?" for hours on end, the aisles of Target are bright places full of promise.

Nikki Pennington is no stranger to the concept of a mom's "night out" at Target — which roughly translates to wandering the aisles in yoga pants (that have never been to yoga) with a dry-shampooed top knot and a very large Starbucks coffee in-hand — and penned a touching and adorable "missed connection"-inspired note to the fellow mom she noticed on one of her recent trips.

The mom of three was in her "mom couture," wandering the crayon section, when she stopped to take a photo of her venti iced coffee because she had noticed another woman in yoga pants was drinking an identical coffee across the aisle.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I tried to glance at your cup to see the name of my future BMFF (best mom friend forever) but let's be honest, at my age I'm on the verge of needing readers to see that far away," Nikki wrote in a post to Facebook. "In your cart you had diapers, soda, wine and chocolate. Again, confirming my suspicions that we in fact were meant to be best mom friends. Our carts hit once as we rounded the corner from aimlessly pretending to be shopping for something in our favorite store when in reality we were both just having a moms night out. I mean we all know that's where all moms go for a night out."

Despite the accidental cart bump, the two moms didn't speak, but Nikki is reflecting on the fact that the pair had so much in common and is hoping her note will bring them together at Target again sometime soon. "So, to the fellow mom in Target last night at 7 p.m., if you see this and recognize this story and my Starbucks drink please know I'll be back at Target again next week because lets be honest, I live there," she wrote. Adding, "Maybe I'll see you again, same time, same aisle and this time we can wander around aimlessly in Target together for our moms night out."