Nursing Mama Wasn't Afraid to Stand Up to Shaming — Even From Her Own Mom

Unfortunately for many breastfeeding moms, being asked to "cover up" or "do that somewhere more private" is an all-too-often occurrence, but for one mom who faced one of these statements in her own mother's house, the shaming felt more personal than ever. The mom of three, who left her mom's dining table during a meal to help her 3-week-old daughter latch in the living room before returning to the table to continue eating while nursing, was met with a dirty look from her mother and a request to get a blanket to cover her baby.

In a post from the mom shared on the Breastfeeding Mama Talk Facebook page, the mom supplied a photo of what she looked like while feeding her daughter — spoiler alert: you couldn't see any part of her boob at all — as well as the full story of what happened when she returned to the table as "proof that even moms who have absolutely no boob exposed get harassed."

"My mom didn't say anything at first, but when my step dad came in from mowing the lawn, she threw me a dirty look and asked me to get my blanket and cover her," the mom wrote. "When I politely declined she told me it was her house and she wanted me to cover up. I told her my daughter gets sweaty and uncomfortable under the blanket and if it was that much of an issue that I wasn't going to do that to her, we would leave, and she said 'fine leave.' So I started to get my kids ready to go and she said 'You're really going to leave because you're in MY house and I want you to cover up? I don't care how you nurse in your own home, but at my house you need to cover up. No one wants to see that.' And I told her yes."

The mom continues, sharing that her mother actually made her look like the bad guy in front of her own kids, who were upset they needed to leave their grandma's house right after a movie was put on for them, just because their mom was mad at grandma.

Some commenters on the post have brought up the argument that because this mom was in her mother's home she should have respected her mom's wishes, but we'd have to agree with Heather, a Breastfeeding Mama Talk moderator, who says that the mom's choice to leave instead of succumbing to the shaming was her doing what's best for her and her baby. "You can respect others while also not letting them control you and your choices," Heather wrote. "You still have choices, and they may not like them."