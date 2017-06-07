 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Mom Perfectly Sums Up the Moment a Teacher Finally Noticed What She's "Always Seen" in Her Son
Babies
The Most Common Car Seat Mishaps New Parents Make
Babies
Traveling With a Newborn? Here Are Your Packing Essentials
Little Kids
The Ultimate Guide to Pool Safety With Kids

Mom of Shy Boy Reveals How He Opened Up

Mom Perfectly Sums Up the Moment a Teacher Finally Noticed What She's "Always Seen" in Her Son

When Meg Rowe made the difficult decision to put her 2-year-old son in preschool, she had no idea that the separation from Teddy wouldn't be the only struggle she'd have to endure.

"A couple months in, his teachers casually mentioned that he didn't talk," she wrote in a Facebook post. "I was so distressed because he was so loud at home. What was I doing wrong?"

A few months later, and those same teachers reported that he now only spoke in whispers: "Teachers said if they looked at him he went mute. Was I making him feel like he couldn't be loud? Like he would get in trouble? I spent hours at home going, 'IT'S OK TO SCREAAAAAAMMMMM!!!' and having him double over in hysterics."

ADVERTISEMENT

It was painful for this self-proclaimed "inexperienced parent" to watch her kid act one way at home and then shut down at school.

Related
9 Things You Never Knew About Your Child's Day at School, Straight From a Teacher

After eight long months, both she and her husband, Kyle, happened to drop him off for the first time together. The teacher gave them an update on Teddy.

"The teacher says, 'Wow, Teddy. A big change! Not only does he talk, all the time, to everyone, but he is . . .' (pause for considering her words carefully) 'just a really good friend. The ultimate friend! To everyone here,'" Meg recalled. "Is there really a better compliment to be had for anyone, of any age?"

Like all the parents of shy children who can perfectly relate, Meg couldn't help but cry:

"So, you know, don't mind the tears of a mom at 8:30 in the morning standing in her preschooler's classroom when she realizes someone else — unbiased — sees what she's always seen."

Image Source: Meg Rowe
Join the conversation
Touching StoriesPreschoolBehaviorToddlers
Join The Conversation
touching stories
by Lauren Levy
Not Celebrating Mother's Day in Schools
Father's Day
I Want My Kid to Celebrate Mother's Day at School, Dammit
by Lauren Turner
What Is Woebot on Facebook?
Facebook
by Nicole Yi
Australia's Vaccine Policy For Daycare and Preschool
Health and Safety
Australia Might Ban Unvaccinated Kids From Daycares and Preschools
by Lauren Levy
Preschool Sends Mom Note For Packing Chocolate in Lunch
Little Kids
This Preschool Called 1 Mom Out For Giving Her Child a Piece of Chocolate
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds