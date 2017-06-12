Why This Mom Isn't Giving Her "Saggy" Belly a Second Thought at the Pool This Year

Before Jessica took her kids swimming for the first time this season, she tried on her swimsuit. Since it didn't fit last Summer, she wanted to see how it looked now and was immediately reminded of "bad saggy belly skin" and "crazy amounts" of stretch marks.

The mom of three was immediately faced with a decision: to start the Summer off feeling self-conscious about her postpartum body or embrace the fact that she's been blessed with the opportunity to both create and carry human lives three separate times. "Not all women's bellies get jacked like mine and it does make me sad (yes my tummy gets a lot of looks). But it is what it is," she posted on Instagram. "I can be embarrassed and have a messed up tummy or accept it and have a messed up tummy."

Jessica explained that the outcome of how she feels this Summer while splashing with her kids is completely up to her. "There are hundreds and hundreds of women who would give up their perfect stomachs in return to have what I have, without thinking twice about it," she wrote. "So I won't think twice about it either."