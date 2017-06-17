 Skip Nav
The "Uptown Funk" Parody Made For Suburban Moms
Unusual Baby Names
These Are the "Quirkiest" Baby Names in Each State
Little Kids
The Hysterical Differences Between Your First and Second Child
Kid Shopping
These Are the 32 Books From Your Childhood That Your Kids Should Have

Mom "Uptown Funk" Parody

The "Uptown Funk" Parody Made For Suburban Moms

This video was originally featured on MyLifeSuckers by Deva Dalporto, who is part of POPSUGAR Select Moms. You can subscribe to her YouTube channel here.

The lure of more square footage, outdoor space, and kids safely riding their bikes around the neighborhood beckons many young families to leave the convenience of city life for the 'burbs. But few have put it into words as musically as Deva Dalporto. The talented mom behind some of our favorite hilarious covers — like "All About That Bass" and "Let It Go" — has parodied Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars's "Uptown Funk" as the hilarious "Suburban Funk"! As Deva says, "After living in cities my entire adult life, we moved to the 'burbs. And I'm not gonna lie, I was like 'Where the heck am I, and what happened to my food delivery at 2 a.m.?' But I have to say, I've grown to love the 'burbs. Love, love them."

So sit back, relax, and enjoy, because "suburbs funk you up!"
