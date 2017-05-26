 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Why This Mom Puts 5 Hairbands on Wrist to Deal With Her Difficult Toddler
Toddlers
Why I'm Proud of My Son's Long Hair
POPSUGAR Voices
The Most Powerful Thing You Can Say to Another Mom
Babies
31 Photos of Men Holding Their Tots That'll Make Your Ovaries Explode

Mom Uses Hairbands on Wrist to Help Deal With Toddler

Why This Mom Puts 5 Hairbands on Wrist to Deal With Her Difficult Toddler

Today a mom in Virginia put five black hairbands on her wrist, not because she wants to be certain that her hair is up at all times but because she wants to be a better parent to her "testy" four-year-old son.

Confused? Let Angel Camden explain:

I've found myself so incredibly stressed out, I beat my head against the wall daily because I don't understand why my four-year-old insists on being disrespectful and a non-listener. I was to the point of crying at least every other day.

I wore 5 rubber bands on my wrist from the time I got up, to the time I tucked him in just now. The 5 rubber bands represent every time you lose your cool or say something unkind to your child. Every time that happens, you move one band to the other wrist. To "gain the band back," you must do 5 kind/positive things with your child – a dance party, singing a song together, reading together . . .

Her experiment wasn't just something she came up with on her own. She had read about its effectiveness.

Relationship expert Dr. John Gottman calls it "the magic ratio" — that as long as there are five times as many positive interactions between people as there are negative, the relationship is likely to be stable. Even a Harvard-published study revealed that having at least five positive comments ("I agree with that," or "that's a terrific idea") to negative comments fosters ideal team performance.

"I'm going to be using this method until it becomes a habit and basically turns into an autopilot ritual," Camden said on her Facebook post. "I have finished the day with all five bands on the original wrist. I'm very proud of myself for exercising patience with him. I know it's only Day 1, but I'm hopeful this will help our communication skills and our relationship. If you find yourself being that 'angry mom,' try this!"

Image Source: Flickr user Kate Haskell
Join the conversation
Parenting Tips And AdviceBehaviorToddlers
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Mermaids
by Brinton Parker
Extended Breastfeeding Photo Series
Toddlers
Mom's Photography Project Is Normalizing Breastfeeding in the Most Stunning Way
by Alessia Santoro
Study Finds Link Between Screen Time and Speech Delays
Little Kids
This Modern Parenting Necessity Could Be Hurting Your Child's Speech
by Kelsey Garcia
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad Says Goodbye to This Pacific Palisades Mansion — Bye, Epic Waterslide
by Perri Konecky
13 Reasons Why Parent's Guide
Tweens and Teens
7 Things You Need to Know Before Your Teen Watches 13 Reasons Why
by Alessia Santoro
Cleveland Facebook Murder
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mom, Why Are You So Mad?
Parenting
Mom, Why Are You So Mad?
by Jacksonville Moms Blog
Mom's Warning After Toddler Overdoses on Medicine
Toddlers
by Lauren Levy
Struggles of Parenting Toddlers
Toddlers
by Lauren Turner
Dad Glues Feeding Tube to Match Son
Toddlers
by Lauren Levy
How Not to Raise a Narcissist
Tweens and Teens
How You Can (Accidentally) Raise a Narcissist — and How Not To
by YourTango
Giving Up Facebook Mom Groups
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds