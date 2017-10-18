1 Mom's "Reasons" For Having So Many Kids Will Silence the Haters ASAP

Although the extent of strangers' nosiness never takes us by surprise, we can't deny their questions are often uncomfortable and uncalled for. But Jenny Evans, a writer and mother of six, has some slick comebacks for anyone who gets pestered about having so many children. And thankfully, she spread the wealth by listing them all in a video she posted on her Facebook page Unremarkable Files.

Evans served up several hilarious options, just in case you want to change things up once in a while. First, she blamed the government, saying, "I'm not really supposed to talk about it, but I'm part of this new government pilot program, it's called 'No Egg Left Behind.'" Our other favorite "reasons": "I'm just trying to deplete the Earth of all of its natural resources," "Secretly, I just love mesh underwear," and "I'm trying to get a reality show."

We can almost taste the sarcasm.

After rattling off dozens of tongue-in-cheek one-liners, Evans shares the real reason she has six kids: "It's because I like them, but thanks for asking!" Groundbreaking, right?