Mom Whose Own Mother Passed Away Reminds Partners to Take Candid Photos

Cyndy Gatewood, like a few other moms out there, is urging dads everywhere to "just take the picture" of his children's mother, even if she's "on day four of dry shampoo." For Gatewood, whose own mother passed away when she was 20 years old, candid photos are even more special to her because all she has left of her mom are photos and memories. Because of her personal experience, she's telling dads and partners everywhere why it's so important to a mom — and her kids — to have these types of photos.

"I know you're holding your phone right now. You probably always have your phone in your hand or at least in your pocket. Do her a favor and take more pictures. No, not screenshots of a funny meme you just saw on Twitter,"she wrote in a post shared to Facebook. "I'm talking about pictures of her. The mother of your children. The love of your life. The one who works so hard to hold it all together for your precious family. Take more pictures of her."



The 1 Reason Mom Should Come Out From Behind the Lens and Be in the Picture Related

The mom continues, providing examples of moments that need to be captured so that both mother and child can look back on them later to remember that particular season of their family's life.

ADVERTISEMENT

One night when she's laying in bed reading a story to your daughter, whip out your phone and take a picture. Without warning. Without posing. Just take the picture. When she's in the kitchen talking to your son about his day, take the picture. If she's rolling around on the floor with the kids or helping one with their homework, take the picture. Time goes by so fast and everyday these sweet babies are getting older and older. Before we know it, they'll be packing up their cars and moving off to college. Take the picture. One day she'll be gone and all the kids have left of her are memories. Take the picture. Take the pictures to show them the love she had for them. Take the pictures so they can always remember how silly she was. Take the pictures so they can see how beautiful she was. It doesn't matter if she's in her pajamas and on day four of dry shampoo, please, take the picture.

Gatewood wraps up her post by mentioning what a special thing it is to have photos like this of her and her mother, now that her mom is gone. "I stare at the pictures of her holding me in her lap laughing at something cute I must have said. I zoom in on pictures of her hands to see if I have the same ones as I've gotten older. You can't capture things like that in a selfie. Please, take the picture," she wrote. Adding, "I know you don't always think about it, but when you do, don't worry about anything else, and just take the picture. Your kids (and your wife) will be so grateful in the end."