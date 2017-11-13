2 Photographers Did a Wedding Shoot For Their Kids, and the Results Are Gorgeous

Photographers Breana and Bria decided to combine their passion for taking gorgeous photos with their love for their kiddos, Ella and Sullivan, in a beautiful photo shoot that featured the cutest bride and groom.

"We had this wild idea. We wanted to host a mini wedding and of course we went all out. We let these two play real life wedding and I think they had more fun than their mammas did," said Ella's mom.

The two moms came up with the idea simply by remembering what they liked to do when they were their children's age. "As a kid one of my favorite things was to play dress-up. I specially liked anything that was white because I pretended to be getting married," she added. "Well [lo] and behold I am grown and married with a gorgeous daughter. She loves playing dress-up and has a wild spirit."

And it's safe to say the photos turned out just as beautiful as most real weddings.