The Breastfeeding Lie: How Nursing Made Me Gain Weight
Moms Post on How to Be a Successful Toddler

These Steps to "Be a Successful Toddler" Will Look Very Familiar

Having a toddler running around the house is truly one of the most bittersweet stages of parenting. On one hand, you're starting to see your little ones fully come into their own as a person, and on the other one, they're getting into everything and destroying your house. Bloggers Vanessa and Melissa summed up how combining those two polar opposite sides make for the perfect step-by-step to being a successful toddler in a sweet Instagram post that has mamas nodding in agreement.

The relatable post reads:

"NO." No is your word, own it, and use it in response to everything, but don't let anyone use it on you. "RUN." Run everywhere, all the time, all over the place. "THROW." Throw toys, pillows, shoes, food, especially spaghetti (bonus points if it has red sauce on it). "CRY." Cry out in anger, cry out in excitement, cry out to be heard. OK, this is the most important part, so you can get away with all the other stuff. "LOVE." Make everyone LOVE you.

Vanessa and Melissa finish off with an expert tip for mini mes who always seem to be getting into stuff: "Be so darn cute that they love you so much, they forget about all the crazy stuff you've done all day. If you can master all this you will feel like you own the world, or at least your parents."

Seems like solid advice to us.

Image Source: Instagram user vanessaandmelissa
Little Kid BehaviorToddlersParenting HumorParenting
