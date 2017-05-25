8 Glowing Moms Show Off What Can Happen When You're Trapped Inside During a Hurricane

After Hurricane Matthew hit South Carolina in October 2016, some local residents are still feeling the aftermath. Although homes and property were destroyed, for some couples who took shelter by staying in during the storm, the changes they're dealing with since the storm are a bit different.

Since sex is a pretty great way to keep busy when you're stuck indoors with nothing to do, it isn't surprising that at least one mama found out that she was pregnant from her hurricane staycation, and photographer Cassie Clayshulte decided to see how many moms-to-be she could find who shared this common conception story.

"I wanted to show everyone that the storm gave some couples a special miracle," she told POPSUGAR.



This Enchanting Princess Maternity Photo Shoot Is Pure Disney Magic Related

As the official newborn photographer for Coastal Carolina Hospital, Cassie is used to seeing a surge in clients nine months after major events, like hurricanes and power outages, so she posted on Facebook looking for expecting "hurricane moms."

"If it weren't for Matthew, these eight couples wouldn't be expecting their little miracles. Some of these couples had trouble conceiving, experienced difficult previous pregnancies, and even had to undergo several rounds of fertility treatments to become pregnant," Cassie said. "This storm destroyed trees and property and our area's tourism industry took a big hit, but the storm helped these couples create something even more beautiful, and these stunning mommies-to-be are living proof."

Cassie chose the shoot's location for a meaningful reason that adds an additional layer of beauty to the final photos. "I wanted to incorporate the hurricane damage that still exists in our area to illustrate that beautiful things always come from not so beautiful things," she said. "I also wanted to do some on the beaches of Hilton Head Island to show the world that the Lowcountry is still a beautiful place to visit."