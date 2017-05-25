 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
8 Glowing Moms Show Off What Can Happen When You're Trapped Inside During a Hurricane
Toddlers
Why I'm Proud of My Son's Long Hair
Pregnancy
The 1 Major Thing I Didn't Give Up When I Found Out I Was Pregnant
Pregnancy
100 Unique Yet Beautiful Girls' Names
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 10  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
8 Glowing Moms Show Off What Can Happen When You're Trapped Inside During a Hurricane

After Hurricane Matthew hit South Carolina in October 2016, some local residents are still feeling the aftermath. Although homes and property were destroyed, for some couples who took shelter by staying in during the storm, the changes they're dealing with since the storm are a bit different.

Since sex is a pretty great way to keep busy when you're stuck indoors with nothing to do, it isn't surprising that at least one mama found out that she was pregnant from her hurricane staycation, and photographer Cassie Clayshulte decided to see how many moms-to-be she could find who shared this common conception story.

"I wanted to show everyone that the storm gave some couples a special miracle," she told POPSUGAR.

Related
This Enchanting Princess Maternity Photo Shoot Is Pure Disney Magic

As the official newborn photographer for Coastal Carolina Hospital, Cassie is used to seeing a surge in clients nine months after major events, like hurricanes and power outages, so she posted on Facebook looking for expecting "hurricane moms."

"If it weren't for Matthew, these eight couples wouldn't be expecting their little miracles. Some of these couples had trouble conceiving, experienced difficult previous pregnancies, and even had to undergo several rounds of fertility treatments to become pregnant," Cassie said. "This storm destroyed trees and property and our area's tourism industry took a big hit, but the storm helped these couples create something even more beautiful, and these stunning mommies-to-be are living proof."

Cassie chose the shoot's location for a meaningful reason that adds an additional layer of beauty to the final photos. "I wanted to incorporate the hurricane damage that still exists in our area to illustrate that beautiful things always come from not so beautiful things," she said. "I also wanted to do some on the beaches of Hilton Head Island to show the world that the Lowcountry is still a beautiful place to visit."

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Touching StoriesMaternity PhotographyPregnancy PhotographyParenting NewsMaternity Photos
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Health News
by Victoria Messina
Mom and Son Graduation Sign Photo
touching stories
by Lauren Levy
Mr. Rogers Speaking to the Senate Video
Viral Videos
This Old Video of Mr. Rogers Fighting For Funding Will Give You Chills
by Hilary White
Photography
This Powerful Photo Shoot Captures the Dark Pain of Infertility
by Lauren Levy
Paula Robinson Helping Kids After Manchester Attack
Manchester Attack
by Lauren Levy
Deployed Military Dad's Maternity Photo
Pregnancy
Deployed Military Dad's Maternity Photo With His Wife Is So Emotional
by Alessia Santoro
Summer Fashion Tips
Summer
by Sarah Wasilak
Sister Planned Pug Birthday Party For Boy With Autism
touching stories
by Lauren Levy
What Graduation Is Like For Parents
touching stories
Mom's Tear-Jerking Post Perfectly Sums Up Why Graduation Isn't Just About the Student
by Lauren Levy
Deco Lashes
Beauty Trends
by Sarah Siegel
Summer Home Decor 2017
Shopping
by Macy Cate Williams
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds