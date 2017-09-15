 Skip Nav
Spring
These Are the Things You Can (and Should!) Throw Out of Your Kids' Rooms Right Now
Parenting
9 Reasons to Feel Great (Not Guilty!) About Being a Working Mom
Personal Essay
How It Feels to Love Another Mother's Child
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Moms You Meet While Trick-or-Treating

They say Halloween is all about the kids, but moms play an important part in the festivities. We buy (or, if we're especially talented, make) their costumes, purchase the candy, and take them trick-or-treating. But when it's time to hit up the neighbors for sweets, which role do you take on? Do you ring the bell alongside your children while wearing a killer costume or stand on the sidewalk counting down the minutes till the evening ends? Do you dole out the giant candy bars or hand the kids something healthier? Here, we break down the 10 moms you meet while trick-or-treating with the kids.

The "No Candy" Crusader
The DIY Extremist
The Paparazzi
The Crossing Guard
The Debbie Downer
The Costume-Clad Spookster
The King-Size Distributor
The Superstitious Sweetheart
The Peanut Police
The One Who Kills It
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween For KidsParenting HumorHalloween
Join The Conversation
Disney
by Hilary White
Horror Movies of Fall 2017
Halloween
7 Spooky Movies Coming Out in Time For Halloween
by Shannon Vestal Robson
DIY Pixar Costumes
Pixar
Every DIY Pixar Costume You Could Possibly Think of in 1 Place
by Macy Cate Williams
Haunted Halloween Train in Pennsylvania
Halloween
by Hilary White
Halloween Costumes For Men 2017
Halloween
This Year's Hottest Pop Culture Halloween Costumes For Men
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds