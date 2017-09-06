Make Your Little One's Next Birthday Extra Swanky With a Mustache-Themed Bash

There is absolutely nothing cuter than your little one dressed to the nines. There's just something special about seeing your tot sporting a monkey suit, right? So if you're looking to add a level of sophistication to the next (or first) birthday extravaganza you'll be planning, a superdapper mustache theme is the way to go.

To add a personal touch to her son Tobi's first birthday, mom Kasali Sumni gave every detail, from the playful photo booth to the customized boxes of M&Ms her guests took home as favors, a creative mustachio touch. Steal these adorable ideas.