The Absolute Sweetest Halloween Costumes Belong to a Group of Babies in the NICU

Halloween 2015 churned out tons of sweet costumes, from a baby pope to celebrity-kid Jedis, but the absolute best we saw came from an unlikely place: the NICU at Loyola Medicine.

Although a family's time in the NICU may not be the easiest, the nursing staff at this hospital definitely gave the families of these babies something to smile about this time last year. These pint-size patients were dressed with care in handcrafted costumes — including a jar of JIF peanut butter and a Chicago Bulls basketball player — by the nurses for the annual NICU Halloween costume contest, and they couldn't have looked any cuter.

Scroll through to see the adorable costumes, and let us know which one is your favorite!