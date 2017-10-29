 Skip Nav
A New Hotel Is Coming to Disneyland Resort, and It Looks Amazing!

A new hotel is joining the Disneyland Resort ranks, and it may be Anaheim's best yet! Disney just announced that the Four Diamond hotel will create "a dynamic dining, entertainment and hotel experience for resort visitors and local residents."

Guest rooms, gardens, and other parts of the hotel will provide views of the Downtown Disney District, and there will even be an upper-level restaurant and lounge so guests can watch the park's firework show from the comfort of their own accommodations!

Here are some things to look forward to:

  • The ground level will include shops and restaurants.
  • It will be a 700-room hotel.
  • There will be an "expansive landscaped plaza" complete with water features.
  • The new hotel will connect all four hotels of the resort through gardens and walkways.
  • There will be "extensive landscaping and water elements will create a resort oasis."

Construction on the new hotel — name to be determined — is slated to begin in Summer 2018. It's expected to join the three other official Disney hotels by 2021.

