 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
22 Hot Toys That Are on Every Kid's Wish List This Year

Even though it seems far away, it's smart to get ahead of all your holiday shopping this year. So instead of scrambling last minute, start planning. Oftentimes newly released products can be the first to sell out, but don't let that get you down this season. We shopped some of the newest products out there and made a list of what every kid wants right now. From Star Wars Lego sets to the fun Play-Doh ovens, there are so many choices that you can swoop up before it's too late. Check out our top picks that your kids are going to love.

Hatchimals Colleggtibles
$9
Buy Now
Playskool Friends Sesame Street Tickle Me Elmo
$25
Buy Now
Dr. Beaker
$19
Buy Now
Barbie Newborn Pups Doll & Pets Playset
$20
Buy Now
Star Wars — Hero Droid BB-8
$229
Buy Now
Kidizoom Smartwatch DX2
$60
Buy Now
Tuck Me In Quilt
$100
Buy Now
Nerf Nitro Motofury Rapid Rally
$50
Buy Now
FurReal Friends Roarin' Tyler
$117
Buy Now
VTech Go! Go! Smart Friends Shimmering Seashell Castle
$40
Buy Now
Happy Places Shopkins Mansion Playset
$52
Buy Now
Hatchimals Colleggtibles
Lego Architecture Arc de Triomphe
Zoomer Show Pony
Bop It! Maker
Playskool Friends Sesame Street Tickle Me Elmo
Dr. Beaker
Barbie Newborn Pups Doll & Pets Playset
Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Dancing Figure
Little Live Pets Cuddles My Dream Kitten
Disney Tangled the Series Rapunzel
BB-8 Hero Droid
Kidizoom Smartwatch DX2
Scoop and Learn Ice Cream Cart
Tuck Me In Quilt
Nerf Nitro Motofury Rapid Rally
Crayola Color Wonder Magic Light Brush & Drawing Pad
Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Magical Oven
Lego Star Wars Y-Wing Microfighter
FurReal Friends Roarin' Tyler
Pokémon Trainer Guess Game
Go! Go! Smart Friends Shimmering Seashell Castle Playset
Happy Places Shopkins Mansion Playset
Start Slideshow
Baby ShoppingHoliday For KidsKid ShoppingToysHolidayFall
Shop More
Target Arts & Crafts Toys SHOP MORE
Crayola
; Crayon Factory
from Target
$30.99
Target
Pillowfort Unicorn Head Wall Décor
from Target
$19.99
Target
Spirograph®; Deluxe Set
from Target
$24.99
Target
up & up Highlighters Narrow Chisel Tip Multicolor 12ct
from Target
$6.49
Crayola
; Crayon Carver
from Target
$35.99
Target Action & Toy Figures SHOP MORE
Target
Trolls DreamWorks Trolls Hug Time Poppy
from Target
$49.99
Target
Disney Princess Royal Dreams Castle
from Target
$59.99$49.99
Power Rangers
Movie - Red Ranger Action Figure 20"
from Target
$15.99
Power Rangers
Movie T-Rex Epic Battle Zord with Figure
from Target
$32.99
Target
Moana Disney Moana Adventure Collection
from Target
$30.49
Hasbro Games & Puzzles SHOP MORE
Hasbro
My Little Pony Baby Flurry Heart Pony Figure by
from Kohl's
$69.99$48.99
Hasbro
Candy Land 65th Anniversary Edition Game
from QVC
$15.19
Hasbro
Board Game
from JCPenney
$9.99
Hasbro
My Little Pony Equestria Girls Minis School Dance Collection by
from Kohl's
$74.99$51.99
Hasbro
Board Game
from JCPenney
$12.99
Target Arts & Crafts Toys AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
walkinginmemphisinhighheels
veronabrit
dearlillie
tellittoyourneighbor
Target Toys AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
chasingdavies
letsjessup
walkinginmemphisinhighheels
touchofroseblog
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds