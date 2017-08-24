 Skip Nav
Your Nintendo-Lover Will Want to Fill Their Wardrobe With These Super Items

If your little one is a huge Super Mario fan (or maybe Link is their Nintendo hero of choice), we've rounded up all of the clothing items they're going to want to fill their wardrobes with. From Pokémon and Mario Kart to Zelda and Splatoon, these Nintendo tees and accessories will make for the perfect video-game-playing outfits.

Ahead, our 50 favorite items for little Nintendo-lovers (that we wish came in adult sizes).

Related
45+ Nintendo Birthday Cakes That Will Give Your Little Gamer a 1-Up

UNIQLO + Nintendo Splatoon Tee
$10
Buy Now
UNIQLO + Nintendo Nintendo Alphabet Tee
$10
Buy Now
UNIQLO + Nintendo Pixelated Mario Tee
$10
Buy Now
Zelda Tee
$9
Buy Now
Caution Tee
$9
Buy Now
Old Navy Splatoon Tee
$16
Buy Now
UNIQLO + Nintendo Kirby Tee
$10
Buy Now
UNIQLO + Nintendo Pokémon Tee
$10
Buy Now
UNIQLO + Nintendo Zelda Tee
$10
Buy Now
UNIQLO + Nintendo Heroes and Legends Tee
$10
Buy Now
UNIQLO + Nintendo Character Print Tee
$10
Buy Now
Nintendo Super Mario-Print T-Shirt
Nintendo Graphic-Print T-Shirt
Nintendo Mario Elements T-Shirt
Nintendo NES Controller Backpack
Super Mario Donkey Kong T-Shirt
Yoshi T-Shirt
Bowser My Game Is Next Level T-Shirt
Super Mario BRB T-Shirt
Vans Classic Slip-On Yoshi Multi-Print Trainers
Super Mario Bros. Hero Line-Up Tee
"Hero in Training" Tee
"All I Know" Icon Tee
Old Navy 1-Up Socks
Nintendo Super Mario Tee
