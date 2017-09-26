 Skip Nav
The 67 Best Noncandy Halloween Ideas to Give Trick-or-Treaters

It's almost time to whip out your massive trick-or-treating candy bowl and fill it with goodies. But before you empty a giant bag of fun-size candy into it, try one of these fun, safe, and affordable alternatives to junk candy. These options not only give allergy parents peace of mind, but you'll also know that you're giving kids something a bit healthier than the alternatives. From spooky accessories to fun games, we've got you covered. Read through for some clever ideas!

Halloween Fun Bands
$5
Buy Now
Halloween Character Fuzzy Bookmarks
$4
Buy Now
Felt Superhero Masks
$3
Buy Now
Honey Sticks
$17
Buy Now
Bright Color Witch Broom Pens
$7
Buy Now
Pumpkin Patch Halloween Crayon Box Sets
$6
Buy Now
Eyeball Erasers
$6
Buy Now
Halloween Juice Box Printable
$3
Buy Now
Halloween Water Bottle Labels
$13
Buy Now
Bone Erasers in a Bag Sets
$5
Buy Now
Goofy Halloween Glasses
$7
Buy Now
Monster Mouth Bracelets
$5
Buy Now
Candy Corn Soap
$6
Buy Now
Witch Shoe Pens
$10
Buy Now
Mini Play-Doh Jars
$6
Buy Now
Halloween Hand Sanitizer
$14
Buy Now
Halloween Toothbrush
$63
Buy Now
Halloween Slap Bracelets
$6
Buy Now
Halloween Watercolor Paint Activity Books
$13
Buy Now
Halloween Wish Bracelets
$4
Buy Now
Halloween EEK Crayons
$6
Buy Now
Light-Up Halloween Necklace
$9
Buy Now
Monster Key Chains
$7
Buy Now
Mummy Surprise Balls
$6
Buy Now
Plush Bats
$15
Buy Now
Mini Candy Corn Flashlights on a Rope
$7
Buy Now
Halloween Light-Up Batons
$9
Buy Now
Halloween Character Stencil Bookmarks
$7
Buy Now
Chocolate Bar Notepads
$5
Buy Now
Witch Nose Pencil Sharpeners
$4
Buy Now
Halloween Double-Sided Stampers
$10
Buy Now
Pumpkin Spiral Notepads
$5
Buy Now
Black Cat Fuzzy Bookmarks
$4
Buy Now
Halloween Stamper Rings
$7
Buy Now
Template Download
$6
Buy Now
Halloween Stretch Skeletons
$6
Buy Now
Halloween Crazy Straw or Glowstick Printables
$6
Buy Now
Halloween Activity Pads
$6
Buy Now
Halloween Pumpkin Pencils
$5
Buy Now
Peanuts Halloween Sticker Scene
$6
Buy Now
Halloween Bubbles
$41
Buy Now
Candy Corn Prism Stickers
$2
Buy Now
Child's Orange Nomad Sunglasses
$17
Buy Now
Gooey Eye Rings
$10
Buy Now
Halloween Chapstick
$11
Buy Now
Halloween Hair Ties
$3
Buy Now
Halloween Character Finger Puppets
$5
Buy Now
Pumpkin Tops
$12
Buy Now
Brains Sidewalk Chalk
$7
Buy Now
Glow-in-the-Dark Skeleton and Mummy Wind-Ups
$13
Buy Now
Halloween Buttons
$5
Buy Now
Spike Bracelets
$5
Buy Now
Superhero Felt Masks
$2
Buy Now
Plush Halloween Characters in Costume
$17
Buy Now
Glow-in-the-Dark Shutter Shading Glasses
$9
Buy Now
Bendable Spiders
$14
Buy Now
Mini Halloween Flashlight Key Chains
$6
Buy Now
Orange Bead Necklaces
$7
Buy Now
Halloween Character Finger Puppets
$5
Buy Now
Halloween Pinwheels
$10
Buy Now
Mini "Witch's Potion" Tubs of Slime
$10
Buy Now
Felt Sugar Skull Pencil Topper With Pencil
$11
Buy Now
Mini Halloween Character Paratroopers
$14
Buy Now
Glow-in-the-Dark Eyeball Slime
$12
Buy Now
Mesh-Covered Color-Changing Mini Stress Balls
$12
Buy Now
Glow-in-the-Dark Slime
$12
Buy Now
Halloween Bat Crayons
$13
Buy Now
