Calling All Moms: 22 Last Minute Stocking Stuffers For Everyone on Your List
Calling All Moms: 22 Last Minute Stocking Stuffers For Everyone on Your List

This year as you're running around holiday shopping, there's one thing you shouldn't forget about: stocking stuffers! To save you time we rounded up a list of affordable finds for everyone from your partner, BFF, co-worker, and even the kids. We looked to Nordstrom because the department store carries plenty of stylish and useful picks that anyone would love to receive. Not to mention, its return policy is so simple so you won't have to fuss running from store to store — you can even order online and return via mail. So make it easy this year and shop these top picks.

Jellycat
Infant 'If I Were A Unicorn' Board Book
$12.50
from Nordstrom
Nordstrom Soft & Plush Toys
Infant Squishable Avocado Stuffed Toy
$41.99
from Nordstrom
Titanium
Boy's Led Watch With Interchangeable Band (Boys)
$24
from Nordstrom
Nordstrom Clothes and Shoes
Toddler Nolan Glove Beanie & Mittens
$20
from Nordstrom
Lego
Blue Journal With White Band
$19.99
from Nordstrom
Nordstrom Boys' Pajamas
Boy's Books To Bed Steam Train, Dream Train Fitted Two-Piece Pajamas & Book Set
$50
from Nordstrom
Nordstrom Girls' Bags
Girl's Capelli New York Magical Unicorn Shoulder Bag - White
$20
from Nordstrom
The Tie Bar
Men's Small Style Box
$49.50
from Nordstrom
The North Face
Men's Etip Salty Dog Knit Tech Gloves
$32.50
from Nordstrom
Herschel
Men's Felix Card Case - Blue
$35 $17.4
from Nordstrom
Timex
'Easy Reader' Leather Strap Watch, 42Mm
$65
from Nordstrom
Zwilling
Multi Use Tool
$20
from Nordstrom
Jack Black
Power Trip Travel Set
$52
from Nordstrom
Sonix
Women's Embellished Velvet Iphone X Wristlet - Pink
$65
from Nordstrom
Chronicle Books
The Desserts Of New York
$24.99
from Nordstrom
Rebecca Minkoff
Genuine Fox Fur Bag Charm - Red
$48
from Nordstrom
Kate Spade
'Posy Court' Heart Dish
$20
from Nordstrom
Free People
Women's Kolby Brushed Scarf
$48
from Nordstrom
Nashelle
Women's 14K-Gold Fill Initial Disc Necklace
$73
from Nordstrom
Topshop
Women's Pompom Beanie - Ivory
$26
from Nordstrom
Le Specs
Women's Halfmoon Magic 51Mm Cat Eye Sunglasses - Stone/ Silver Mirror
$59
from Nordstrom
Kate Spade
Women's Burgess Court - Adalyn Wallet - Pink
$88
from Nordstrom
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
