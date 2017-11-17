Nordstrom Stocking Stuffers
Calling All Moms: 22 Last Minute Stocking Stuffers For Everyone on Your List
This year as you're running around holiday shopping, there's one thing you shouldn't forget about: stocking stuffers! To save you time we rounded up a list of affordable finds for everyone from your partner, BFF, co-worker, and even the kids. We looked to Nordstrom because the department store carries plenty of stylish and useful picks that anyone would love to receive. Not to mention, its return policy is so simple so you won't have to fuss running from store to store — you can even order online and return via mail. So make it easy this year and shop these top picks.
Infant 'If I Were A Unicorn' Board Book
$12.50
Infant Squishable Avocado Stuffed Toy
$41.99
Boy's Led Watch With Interchangeable Band (Boys)
$24
Toddler Nolan Glove Beanie & MittensBuy Now See more Nordstrom Clothes and Shoes
Boy's Books To Bed Steam Train, Dream Train Fitted Two-Piece Pajamas & Book Set
$50
Girl's Capelli New York Magical Unicorn Shoulder Bag - WhiteBuy Now See more Nordstrom Girls' Bags
Men's Etip Salty Dog Knit Tech Gloves
$32.50
Men's Felix Card Case - Blue
$35 $17.4
Women's Embellished Velvet Iphone X Wristlet - Pink
$65
The Desserts Of New York
$24.99
Genuine Fox Fur Bag Charm - Red
$48
Women's Kolby Brushed Scarf
$48
Women's 14K-Gold Fill Initial Disc Necklace
$73
Women's Halfmoon Magic 51Mm Cat Eye Sunglasses - Stone/ Silver Mirror
$59
Women's Burgess Court - Adalyn Wallet - Pink
$88
