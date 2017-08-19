15 Nostalgic Products From Claire's That Kids Today Totally Wouldn't Understand

Kids these days: they might think that you're totally clueless when it comes to social media and smartphone intricacies, but they're the ones who just don't get it sometimes. Even though this generation is exposed to Claire's and all of the accessory store's shiny wonders, the products that fill this beloved shop are a bit different.

As iPhone gear replaces epic landlines and selfie sticks are stocked instead of Polaroid i-Zone Pocket Cameras and Tamagotchis, this generation is not only missing out on some of the best products that Claire's had to offer, but they also wouldn't even get them if they had the chance. Check out these 15 once-beloved items that your kids just wouldn't even understand — and what they'd surely say about them.