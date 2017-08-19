 Skip Nav
15 Nostalgic Products From Claire's That Kids Today Totally Wouldn't Understand

Kids these days: they might think that you're totally clueless when it comes to social media and smartphone intricacies, but they're the ones who just don't get it sometimes. Even though this generation is exposed to Claire's and all of the accessory store's shiny wonders, the products that fill this beloved shop are a bit different.

As iPhone gear replaces epic landlines and selfie sticks are stocked instead of Polaroid i-Zone Pocket Cameras and Tamagotchis, this generation is not only missing out on some of the best products that Claire's had to offer, but they also wouldn't even get them if they had the chance. Check out these 15 once-beloved items that your kids just wouldn't even understand — and what they'd surely say about them.

Tamagotchi Friends — Purple Gem
Mood Best Friend Heart Necklace
Vintage Conair 1980's Transparent Phone
Rhode Island Novelty Balancing Bird Center of Gravity Physics Toy
Inflatable Blow Up Chair
Hit Clips Micro Music System Video Jockey
Toysmith Really Big Eraser
Flutterbye Fairy Dance and Fly Rainbow Pixie
Glitter Sparkle Stick-On Earrings
100 Pack of 90's Butterfly Hair Clips, 90's Accessories Hair Clips
Toysmith Room Doorbell, Daisy
Doll's Kill Charlotte's Jelly Backpack
Slap On Plastic Vinyl Retro Bracelets
Polaroid i-Zone Translucent Pocket Instant Camera, Phat Blue
Vintage White Daisy Seed Bead Bracelet
