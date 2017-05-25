5/25/17 5/25/17 POPSUGAR Moms Kid Shopping Nostalgic Toys and Books 37 Nostalgic Baby Shower Gifts That Bring Back Memories (and All of the Feels) May 25, 2017 by Lauren Levy 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. There are certain items from childhood that have the ability to bring back a flood of memories as soon as you see them, and luckily for this next generation of little ones, some of your old favorites are back and available for purchase. These nostalgic gifts range from useful to fun items for baby but also make thoughtful presents for a mom-to-be as they'll bring back memories from her own past (which she'll get to share with her kiddo!). A win-win, we think. Check out these 37 must-have nostalgic baby shower gifts and try not to get too excited! 1 Fisher-Price Classic Little Snoopy Fisher-Price Classic Little Snoopy ($17) Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys Fisher-Price® Classic Little Snoopy $16.99 from Buy Buy Baby Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys 2 Fisher-Price Classics Changebale Disc Camera Fisher-Price Classics Changebale Disc Camera ($20) Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys Fisher-Price® Classics Changebale Disc Camera $19.99 from Buy Buy Baby Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys 3 Chicka Chicka Boom Boom Chicka Chicka Boom Boom ($8) Simon & Schuster Chicka Chicka Boom Boom Classic Board Book $7.99 from Buy Buy Baby Buy Now See more Simon & Schuster Baby & Toddler Books 4 Fisher Price Classics See n' Say Farmer Says Fisher Price Classics See n' Say Farmer Says ($23) Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys Fisher-Price® Classics See n' Say® Farmer Says $22.99 from Buy Buy Baby Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys 5 Little Tikes Cozy Coupe Little Tikes Cozy Coupe ($55) Buy Buy Baby Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys Little Tikes® Cozy Coupe® $54.99 from Buy Buy Baby Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys 6 Toy Bead Maze Toy Bead Maze ($30) Melissa & Doug Multi-colored Toy Bead Maze $29.99 from Buy Buy Baby Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Educational Toys 7 Where the Sidewalk Ends Where the Sidewalk Ends ($20) The Land of Nod Baby & Toddler Books Where the Sidewalk Ends by Shel Silverstein $19.99 from The Land of Nod Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Baby & Toddler Books 8 Little People Farm Animal Friends Little People Farm Animal Friends ($20) Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys Fisher-Price® Little People® Farm Animal Friends $19.99 from Buy Buy Baby Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys 9 Silly Circus Jack in the Box Silly Circus Jack in the Box ($20) Schylling Silly Circus Jack in the Box $19.99 from Buy Buy Baby Buy Now See more Schylling Educational Toys 10 My Little Pony Cuddly Plush My Little Pony Cuddly Plush ($8) My Little Pony Friendship is Magic Applejack Cuddly Plush $8.39 from Target Buy Now See more My Little Pony Action & Toy Figures 11 Fisher Price Classic Infant Trio Gift Set Fisher Price Classic Infant Trio Gift Set ($30) Fisher-Price ; Classic Infant Trio Gift Set $29.99 from Target Buy Now See more Fisher-Price Educational Toys 12 The Velveteen Rabbit The Velveteen Rabbit ($9) Simon & Schuster "The Velveteen Rabbit, The Classic Edition" Board Book by Margery Williams Bianco $8.95 from Buy Buy Baby Buy Now See more Simon & Schuster Baby & Toddler Books 13 Fisher-Price® Classics Music BoxTM Record Player Fisher-Price® Classics Music BoxTM Record Player ($39.99) Bed Bath & Beyond Toys Fisher-Price® Classics Music BoxTM Record Player $39.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Toys 14 Fisher-Price Classics TV/Radio Fisher-Price Classics TV/Radio Toy ($18) Fisher-Price Classics TV/Radio toy $18 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Fisher-Price Toys 15 Color Wooden Blocks Color Wooden Blocks ($37) Kohl's Bricks, Blocks & Building Toys Eichhorn Heros 100-Piece Color Wooden Blocks $36.99 from Kohl's Buy Now See more Kohl's Bricks, Blocks & Building Toys 16 Radio Flyer Ranger Red Wagon Radio Flyer Ranger Red Wagon ($233) Radio Flyer Ranger Wagon Red $232.80 from Smallable Buy Now See more Radio Flyer Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys 17 Corduroy Corduroy by Don Freeman ($17) The Land of Nod Toys Corduroy by Don Freeman $16.99 from The Land of Nod Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Toys 18 Pound-A-Peg and Stack & Sort Board Classic Wooden Toy Bundle Pound-A-Peg and Stack & Sort Board Classic Wooden Toy Bundle ($20) Melissa & Doug Pound-A-Peg & Stack & Sort Board Classic Wooden Toy Bundle $19.99 from Kohl's Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Blocks, Stackers & Sorters 19 Infant Sock Monkey Beanie Infant Sock Monkey Beanie ($32) San Diego Hat Company Infant Sock Monkey Beanie DL2370 $31.95 from shoes.com Buy Now See more San Diego Hat Company Clothes and Shoes 20 Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Puppy's Remote Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Puppy's Remote ($10) Bed Bath & Beyond Toys Fisher-Price® Laugh and LearnTM Puppy's Remote $9.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Toys 21 Trolls Poppy Cuddle Pillow Trolls Poppy Cuddle Pillow ($24, originally $40) Kohl's Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys DreamWorks Trolls Poppy Cuddle Pillow $39.99 $23.99 from Kohl's Buy Now See more Kohl's Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys 22 The Giving Tree Book The Giving Tree Book by Shel Silverstein ($17) Buy Buy Baby Baby & Toddler Books The Giving Tree Book by Shel Silverstein $16.99 from Buy Buy Baby Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Baby & Toddler Books 23 Fisher Price Classic Pull-A-Tune Xylophone Fisher Price Classic Pull-A-Tune Xylophone ($30) Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys Fisher-Price® Classic Pull-A-TuneTM Xylophone $29.99 from Buy Buy Baby Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys 24 Sock Monkey Gown and Cap Set Sock Monkey Gown and Cap Set ($20) Sozo Sock Monkey Gown and Cap Set $29.99 from Buy Buy Baby Buy Now See more Sozo Clothes and Shoes 25 Fisher-Price Two Tune TV Musical Toy Fisher-Price Two Tune TV Musical Toy ($31) Fisher-Price Two Tune TV musical toy $31.50 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Fisher-Price Toys 26 Cabbage Patch Kids Baby So Real Cabbage Patch Kids Baby So Real ($100) Target Toys Cabbage Patch Kids 14" Baby So Real - Blonde Hair Blue Eyes with Kitty Fashion $99.99 from Target Buy Now See more Target Toys 27 Fisher Price Brilliant Basics Rock-A-Stack Fisher Price Brilliant Basics Rock-A-Stack ($8) Fisher-Price Brilliant BasicsTM Rock-A-Stack® $7.99 from Buy Buy Baby Buy Now See more Fisher-Price Blocks, Stackers & Sorters 28 Lite Brite Lite-Brite ($5) Target Bar Furniture Lite-Brite Lite Brite Magic Screen $5 from Target Buy Now See more Target Bar Furniture 29 Harold and the Purple Crayon Harold and the Purple Crayon ($8) Bed Bath & Beyond Harold and the Purple Crayon Board Book $7.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Baby & Toddler Books 30 Fisher Price Chatter Telephone Fisher Price Chatter Telephone ($9) Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone® $8.99 from Buy Buy Baby Buy Now See more Fisher-Price Educational Toys 31 The Peter Rabbit Classic Collection The Peter Rabbit Classic Collection ($25) Simon & Schuster "The Peter Rabbit Classic Collection" 5-Book Boxed Set by Beatrix Potter $24.95 from Buy Buy Baby Buy Now See more Simon & Schuster Baby & Toddler Books 32 Abacus Abacus ($5) Melissa & Doug Kids Toys, Abacus $14.99 from Macy's Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Educational Toys 33 Etch A Sketch Etch A Sketch ($7) Buy Buy Baby Arts & Crafts Toys Ohio Art Pocket Etch A Sketch $6.99 from Buy Buy Baby Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Arts & Crafts Toys 34 Strawberry Shortcake Classic Rag Doll Strawberry Shortcake Classic Rag Doll ($20) Bed Bath & Beyond Baby & Toddler Dolls Strawberry Shortcake Classic Rag Doll $19.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Baby & Toddler Dolls 35 Gumby Bendable Figure Gumby Bendable Figure ($10) Target Action & Toy Figures NJ Croce Gumby Bendable Figure $9.99 from Target Buy Now See more Target Action & Toy Figures 36 Schylling Metal Speedster Ride-On Fire Truck Schylling Metal Speedster Ride-On Fire Truck ($120, originally $152) Kohl's Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys Schylling Metal Speedster Ride-On Fire Truck $151.99 from Kohl's Buy Now See more Kohl's Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys 37 Little Tikes Basketball Set Little Tikes Basketball Set ($40) Little Tikes TotSports Basketball Set with Non-Adjustable Post $39.99 from Kohl's Buy Now See more Little Tikes Early Learning Toys