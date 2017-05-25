 Skip Nav
37 Nostalgic Baby Shower Gifts That Bring Back Memories (and All of the Feels)

Nostalgic Toys and Books

37 Nostalgic Baby Shower Gifts That Bring Back Memories (and All of the Feels)

There are certain items from childhood that have the ability to bring back a flood of memories as soon as you see them, and luckily for this next generation of little ones, some of your old favorites are back and available for purchase. These nostalgic gifts range from useful to fun items for baby but also make thoughtful presents for a mom-to-be as they'll bring back memories from her own past (which she'll get to share with her kiddo!). A win-win, we think.

Check out these 37 must-have nostalgic baby shower gifts and try not to get too excited!

Shop Brands
Simon & Schuster · Melissa & Doug · Schylling · My Little Pony · Fisher-Price · Radio Flyer · San Diego Hat Company · Sozo · Bed Bath & Beyond · Little Tikes
1 Fisher-Price Classic Little Snoopy
Fisher-Price Classic Little Snoopy

Fisher-Price Classic Little Snoopy ($17)

Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys
Fisher-Price® Classic Little Snoopy
$16.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys
2 Fisher-Price Classics Changebale Disc Camera
Fisher-Price Classics Changebale Disc Camera

Fisher-Price Classics Changebale Disc Camera ($20)

Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys
Fisher-Price® Classics Changebale Disc Camera
$19.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys
3 Chicka Chicka Boom Boom
Chicka Chicka Boom Boom

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom ($8)

Simon & Schuster
Chicka Chicka Boom Boom Classic Board Book
$7.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Simon & Schuster Baby & Toddler Books
4 Fisher Price Classics See n' Say Farmer Says
Fisher Price Classics See n' Say Farmer Says

Fisher Price Classics See n' Say Farmer Says ($23)

Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys
Fisher-Price® Classics See n' Say® Farmer Says
$22.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys
5 Little Tikes Cozy Coupe
Little Tikes Cozy Coupe

Little Tikes Cozy Coupe ($55)

Buy Buy Baby Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
Little Tikes® Cozy Coupe®
$54.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
6 Toy Bead Maze
Toy Bead Maze

Toy Bead Maze ($30)

Melissa & Doug
Multi-colored Toy Bead Maze
$29.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Educational Toys
7 Where the Sidewalk Ends
Where the Sidewalk Ends

Where the Sidewalk Ends ($20)

The Land of Nod Baby & Toddler Books
Where the Sidewalk Ends by Shel Silverstein
$19.99
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Baby & Toddler Books
8 Little People Farm Animal Friends
Little People Farm Animal Friends

Little People Farm Animal Friends ($20)

Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys
Fisher-Price® Little People® Farm Animal Friends
$19.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys
9 Silly Circus Jack in the Box
Silly Circus Jack in the Box

Silly Circus Jack in the Box ($20)

Schylling
Silly Circus Jack in the Box
$19.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Schylling Educational Toys
10 My Little Pony Cuddly Plush
My Little Pony Cuddly Plush

My Little Pony Cuddly Plush ($8)

My Little Pony
Friendship is Magic Applejack Cuddly Plush
$8.39
from Target
Buy Now See more My Little Pony Action & Toy Figures
11 Fisher Price Classic Infant Trio Gift Set
Fisher Price Classic Infant Trio Gift Set

Fisher Price Classic Infant Trio Gift Set ($30)

Fisher-Price
; Classic Infant Trio Gift Set
$29.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Fisher-Price Educational Toys
12 The Velveteen Rabbit
The Velveteen Rabbit

The Velveteen Rabbit ($9)

Simon & Schuster
"The Velveteen Rabbit, The Classic Edition" Board Book by Margery Williams Bianco
$8.95
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Simon & Schuster Baby & Toddler Books
13 Fisher-Price® Classics Music BoxTM Record Player
Fisher-Price® Classics Music BoxTM Record Player

Fisher-Price® Classics Music BoxTM Record Player ($39.99)

Bed Bath & Beyond Toys
Fisher-Price® Classics Music BoxTM Record Player
$39.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Toys
14 Fisher-Price Classics TV/Radio
Fisher-Price Classics TV/Radio

Fisher-Price Classics TV/Radio Toy ($18)

Fisher-Price
Classics TV/Radio toy
$18
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Fisher-Price Toys
15 Color Wooden Blocks
Color Wooden Blocks

Color Wooden Blocks ($37)

Kohl's Bricks, Blocks & Building Toys
Eichhorn Heros 100-Piece Color Wooden Blocks
$36.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Bricks, Blocks & Building Toys
16 Radio Flyer Ranger Red Wagon
Radio Flyer Ranger Red Wagon

Radio Flyer Ranger Red Wagon ($233)

Radio Flyer
Ranger Wagon Red
$232.80
from Smallable
Buy Now See more Radio Flyer Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
17 Corduroy
Corduroy

Corduroy by Don Freeman ($17)

The Land of Nod Toys
Corduroy by Don Freeman
$16.99
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Toys
18 Pound-A-Peg and Stack & Sort Board Classic Wooden Toy Bundle
Pound-A-Peg and Stack & Sort Board Classic Wooden Toy Bundle

Pound-A-Peg and Stack & Sort Board Classic Wooden Toy Bundle ($20)

Melissa & Doug
Pound-A-Peg & Stack & Sort Board Classic Wooden Toy Bundle
$19.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Blocks, Stackers & Sorters
19 Infant Sock Monkey Beanie
Infant Sock Monkey Beanie

Infant Sock Monkey Beanie ($32)

San Diego Hat Company
Infant Sock Monkey Beanie DL2370
$31.95
from shoes.com
Buy Now See more San Diego Hat Company Clothes and Shoes
20 Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Puppy's Remote
Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Puppy's Remote

Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Puppy's Remote ($10)

Bed Bath & Beyond Toys
Fisher-Price® Laugh and LearnTM Puppy's Remote
$9.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Toys
21 Trolls Poppy Cuddle Pillow
Trolls Poppy Cuddle Pillow

Trolls Poppy Cuddle Pillow ($24, originally $40)

Kohl's Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
DreamWorks Trolls Poppy Cuddle Pillow
$39.99 $23.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
22 The Giving Tree Book
The Giving Tree Book

The Giving Tree Book by Shel Silverstein ($17)

Buy Buy Baby Baby & Toddler Books
The Giving Tree Book by Shel Silverstein
$16.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Baby & Toddler Books
23 Fisher Price Classic Pull-A-Tune Xylophone
Fisher Price Classic Pull-A-Tune Xylophone

Fisher Price Classic Pull-A-Tune Xylophone ($30)

Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys
Fisher-Price® Classic Pull-A-TuneTM Xylophone
$29.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys
24 Sock Monkey Gown and Cap Set
Sock Monkey Gown and Cap Set

Sock Monkey Gown and Cap Set ($20)

Sozo
Sock Monkey Gown and Cap Set
$29.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Sozo Clothes and Shoes
25 Fisher-Price Two Tune TV Musical Toy
Fisher-Price Two Tune TV Musical Toy

Fisher-Price Two Tune TV Musical Toy ($31)

Fisher-Price
Two Tune TV musical toy
$31.50
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Fisher-Price Toys
26 Cabbage Patch Kids Baby So Real
Cabbage Patch Kids Baby So Real

Cabbage Patch Kids Baby So Real ($100)

Target Toys
Cabbage Patch Kids 14" Baby So Real - Blonde Hair Blue Eyes with Kitty Fashion
$99.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Toys
27 Fisher Price Brilliant Basics Rock-A-Stack
Fisher Price Brilliant Basics Rock-A-Stack

Fisher Price Brilliant Basics Rock-A-Stack ($8)

Fisher-Price
Brilliant BasicsTM Rock-A-Stack®
$7.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Fisher-Price Blocks, Stackers & Sorters
28 Lite Brite
Lite Brite

Lite-Brite ($5)

Target Bar Furniture
Lite-Brite Lite Brite Magic Screen
$5
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Bar Furniture
29 Harold and the Purple Crayon
Harold and the Purple Crayon

Harold and the Purple Crayon ($8)

Bed Bath & Beyond
Harold and the Purple Crayon Board Book
$7.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Baby & Toddler Books
30 Fisher Price Chatter Telephone
Fisher Price Chatter Telephone

Fisher Price Chatter Telephone ($9)

Fisher-Price
Chatter Telephone®
$8.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Fisher-Price Educational Toys
31 The Peter Rabbit Classic Collection
The Peter Rabbit Classic Collection

The Peter Rabbit Classic Collection ($25)

Simon & Schuster
"The Peter Rabbit Classic Collection" 5-Book Boxed Set by Beatrix Potter
$24.95
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Simon & Schuster Baby & Toddler Books
32 Abacus
Abacus

Abacus ($5)

Melissa & Doug
Kids Toys, Abacus
$14.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Educational Toys
33 Etch A Sketch
Etch A Sketch

Etch A Sketch ($7)

Buy Buy Baby Arts & Crafts Toys
Ohio Art Pocket Etch A Sketch
$6.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Arts & Crafts Toys
34 Strawberry Shortcake Classic Rag Doll
Strawberry Shortcake Classic Rag Doll

Strawberry Shortcake Classic Rag Doll ($20)

Bed Bath & Beyond Baby & Toddler Dolls
Strawberry Shortcake Classic Rag Doll
$19.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Baby & Toddler Dolls
35 Gumby Bendable Figure
Gumby Bendable Figure

Gumby Bendable Figure ($10)

Target Action & Toy Figures
NJ Croce Gumby Bendable Figure
$9.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Action & Toy Figures
36 Schylling Metal Speedster Ride-On Fire Truck
Schylling Metal Speedster Ride-On Fire Truck

Schylling Metal Speedster Ride-On Fire Truck ($120, originally $152)

Kohl's Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
Schylling Metal Speedster Ride-On Fire Truck
$151.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
37 Little Tikes Basketball Set
Little Tikes Basketball Set

Little Tikes Basketball Set ($40)

Little Tikes
TotSports Basketball Set with Non-Adjustable Post
$39.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Little Tikes Early Learning Toys
Baby ShoppingKid ShoppingBaby Shower GiftsNostalgia
Shop Story
Read Story
