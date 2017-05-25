37 Nostalgic Baby Shower Gifts That Bring Back Memories (and All of the Feels)

There are certain items from childhood that have the ability to bring back a flood of memories as soon as you see them, and luckily for this next generation of little ones, some of your old favorites are back and available for purchase. These nostalgic gifts range from useful to fun items for baby but also make thoughtful presents for a mom-to-be as they'll bring back memories from her own past (which she'll get to share with her kiddo!). A win-win, we think.

Check out these 37 must-have nostalgic baby shower gifts and try not to get too excited!