 Skip Nav
Parenting
This Mother's Reaction to Her Son's Fit of Anger Can Teach Us All a Lesson in Parenting
Kid Shopping
The 10 Best Bottles For Breastfed Babies
Shopping Guide
These Are the Top Rated Nursing Bras on Amazon
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters

In honor of Darus and Kristin's first child together, they planned an adorable "What Will It Bee?" gender-reveal party. But the thoughtful black, white, and yellow details as well as the bumblebee-inspired motif aren't what made this day truly special — it's how the expecting parents incorporated Darus's daughters from a previous marriage into the celebration.

For the big moment, the pair sat in front of a chalkboard backdrop with an oversize black balloon dangling over their heads. Aubrie and Miyah were tasked with closing their eyes and popping the balloon to reveal if they were going to have a little sister or brother. As pink confetti showered down on the family, no one was more excited than the girls, and their reactions made for some priceless family photos. Check out all of the heartfelt details from the entire day below!

No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
No One Is More Surprised — or Excited — at This Gender-Reveal Party Than These Older Sisters
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Gender RevealBaby ShowersParty Planning
Join The Conversation
Party Planning
by Nicole Iizuka
Crazy Baby Shower Cakes
Food and Activities
These May Be the Craziest Baby Shower Cakes You'll Ever See
by Lisa Horten
Baby Shower Food Ideas
Food and Activities
Baby Shower Bites: 22 Great Nibbles and Noshes
by Lisa Horten
Gender Reveal Invitations
Baby Showers
20+ Adorable Gender Reveal Party Invitations
by Alessia Santoro
Cranberry Margarita Recipe
Holiday Food
A Fall-Ready Cranberry Margarita
by Katie Sweeney
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds