14 Clean Beauty Gifts For the Mom Who Loves Organic Skin Care
If you like to be conscious about the ingredients and products that you use in your household, around the kids, or in your skincare routine, you're not alone. There's a reason so many brands and consumers have become increasingly more interested in using vegan and natural alternatives. If there's someone on your shopping list who cares deeply about what's in their products, we rounded up a list of organic beauty items they'll love. From hand wash to facial spray and even lip balm, here are some choices they'll be excited to try.
Baby Juju Baby Pekee Travel Duo
$18
from DERMSTORE
Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist
$16
from Nordstrom
Nourishing Cleansing Balm
$80
Kat Burki Vitamin C Intensive Face Cream 1 oz.
$60
from Bloomingdale's
Lustro Sugar Scrub
$40
PLANT Rice & Clean Facial Cleanser - Rice & Chamomile - 4 oz
$24
from Target
Citrus Mimosa Hand Wash & Hand Cream Set
$48
