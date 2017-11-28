 Skip Nav
14 Clean Beauty Gifts For the Mom Who Loves Organic Skin Care
14 Clean Beauty Gifts For the Mom Who Loves Organic Skin Care

If you like to be conscious about the ingredients and products that you use in your household, around the kids, or in your skincare routine, you're not alone. There's a reason so many brands and consumers have become increasingly more interested in using vegan and natural alternatives. If there's someone on your shopping list who cares deeply about what's in their products, we rounded up a list of organic beauty items they'll love. From hand wash to facial spray and even lip balm, here are some choices they'll be excited to try.

Drunk Elephant
Baby Juju Baby Pekee Travel Duo
$18
from DERMSTORE
Buy Now See more Drunk Elephant Skin Care
Ilia
Multi-Stick
$34
from Credo
Buy Now See more Ilia Makeup
Herbivore Botanicals
Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist
$16
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Herbivore Botanicals Lip Products
RMS Beauty
Lip & Skin Balm
$25
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more RMS Beauty Lip Products
BeautyCounter
Nourishing Cleansing Balm
$80
from BeautyCounter
Buy Now See more BeautyCounter Skin Care
Tata Harper
Beautifying face oil
$68
from 24 Sèvres
Buy Now See more Tata Harper Face Care
French Girl Organics Clear Acne Therapy
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Bloomingdale's Face Care
Kat Burki Vitamin C Intensive Face Cream 1 oz.
$60
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Face Care
BeautyCounter
Lustro Sugar Scrub
$40
from BeautyCounter
Buy Now See more BeautyCounter Body Scrubs & Exfoliants
Pure Bliss Makeup Spray
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
BeeFriendly Cream
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Face Cleansers
PLANT Rice & Clean Facial Cleanser - Rice & Chamomile - 4 oz
$24
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Face Cleansers
LilyAna Naturals Face Cream Moisturizer
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
BeautyCounter
Citrus Mimosa Hand Wash & Hand Cream Set
$48
from BeautyCounter
Buy Now See more BeautyCounter Gifts & Sets
