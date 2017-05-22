Recall Alert! Check Your Family's Baby Carrier

Osprey Child Backpack Carrier Recall
Osprey is voluntarily recalling all models of its Poco, Poco Plus, and Poco Premium child backpack carriers manufactured between January 2012 and December 2014 due to a potential fall hazard. The carriers, which were available in Romper Red, Koala Grey, and Bouncing Blue, feature a metal frame and a gray padded child's seat inside with leg holes.
"Osprey has received four reports of children falling through the carrier leg openings, resulting in one report of a skull fracture and one report of scratches to the head," reads the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website. "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carriers and contact Osprey for a free Seat Pad Insert for use along with the existing safety straps to secure the child in the carrier."
To see if your carrier is affected by the recall, consult the label sewn into the inside of the large lower zippered compartment on the back of the carrier, which will contain a production date code. The recalled codes are as follows:
- S12SBPR1
- S12SBPR1B
- S12SBPR2
- S12SBPR3
- S12SBPR4
- F12SBPR1
- F12SBPR2
- S13SBIPO
- S13SBPR1
- S13SBPR2
- S13SBPR3
- S13SBPR4
- F13SBPR1
- F13SBPR2
- F13SBPR3
- S14SBPR1
- S14SBPR2
- S14SBPR3
- S14SBPR4
- S14SBPR5
Consumers with recalled carriers or questions can call Osprey customer service at 1-866-951-5197 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, or email pocoseatpad@ospreypacks.com.