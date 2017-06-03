44 Outdoor Parties to Throw Your Summer Birthday Child

With two cold-weather babies, I've always envied moms who could plan an outdoor birthday party and take advantage of their backyard or local park. Nature makes the great outdoors ideal for garden parties, water games, messy projects, and sporting events — and best of all, they can be done at a fraction of the price of indoor ones without rental fees. Check out 44 fun parties you can throw right in the yard, without ever worrying about how you'll fit all those kids in your home!