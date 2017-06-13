25 Adorable Outfits For Baby's Homecoming

When it's time for your new addition to make his "real world" debut, what you choose to dress him in can be a big decision — especially when snap-happy family members are going to be there to capture every moment on camera.

Eighty-two percent of POPSUGAR Moms readers say they bought a special ensemble for their newborn to wear on this momentous day, and if you're planning on following suit, we recommend an outfit that's soft, cozy, and easy to get on and off. Converter gowns and kimono styles are especially desirable, as are pieces that don't go over the new baby's head.

Check out our 25 favorite finds, and tell us: what did (or will) you bring home baby in?