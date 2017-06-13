 Skip Nav
25 Adorable Outfits For Baby's Homecoming

Outfits For Newborns to Wear Home From the Hospital

25 Adorable Outfits For Baby's Homecoming

When it's time for your new addition to make his "real world" debut, what you choose to dress him in can be a big decision — especially when snap-happy family members are going to be there to capture every moment on camera.

Eighty-two percent of POPSUGAR Moms readers say they bought a special ensemble for their newborn to wear on this momentous day, and if you're planning on following suit, we recommend an outfit that's soft, cozy, and easy to get on and off. Converter gowns and kimono styles are especially desirable, as are pieces that don't go over the new baby's head.

Check out our 25 favorite finds, and tell us: what did (or will) you bring home baby in?

Shop Brands
Ralph Lauren · Gap · H&M · Baby Essentials
1 Land of Nod Superstar Gift Set
Land of Nod Superstar Gift Set

Reach for the stars with this Land of Nod Superstar Gift Set ($59) featuring a a snapsuit, blanket, and hat.

Land of Nod Superstar Gift Set
$59
from landofnod.com
Buy Now
2 H&M Born in 2017 Set
H&M Born in 2017 Set

This precious three-piece set ($18) announces your baby's birth year in a seriously cute way.

three-piece set
$18
from hm.com
Buy Now
3 Finn + Emma Arrows Convertible Gown
Finn + Emma Arrows Convertible Gown

The organic cotton used on Finn + Emma's pretty arrows convertible gown ($33) make it a feel-good choice.

arrows convertible gown
$33
from finnandemma.com
Buy Now
4 Baby Gap Chambray One-Piece
Baby Gap Chambray One-Piece

Baby Gap's Chambray One-Piece ($21) is perfect for a trendy newborn.

Gap
Chambray flutter shorty one-piece
$29.95 $21
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Girls' Clothing
5 Carter's Four-Piece Babysoft Take-Me-Home Set
Carter's Four-Piece Babysoft Take-Me-Home Set

This sweet take-me-home set ($15) from Carter's features the sweetest details, including a little elephant.

take-me-home set
$15
from carters.com
Buy Now
6 Skip Hop Star-Struck Short-Sleeve Skirted Bodysuit
Skip Hop Star-Struck Short-Sleeve Skirted Bodysuit

A bold choice for a baby girl, Skip Hop's skirted bodysuit ($18) helps them to be ready to twirl before they can even hold their head up.

skirted bodysuit
$18
from skiphop.com
Buy Now
7 Burt's Bees Baby Alphabet Bee Sleeper
Burt's Bees Baby Alphabet Bee Sleeper

Burt's Bees Baby's charming alphabet bee sleeper ($13) is the perfect understated outfit to bring baby home in.

Burt's Bees Baby Boys' Clothing
Add to Cart
$12.95
from Burt's Bees Baby
Buy Now See more Burt's Bees Baby Boys' Clothing
8 Ralph Lauren Cotton Polo Romper
Ralph Lauren Cotton Polo Romper

The preppiest way to take home a warm-weather baby, this Cotton Polo Romper ($30) is a baby version of Ralph Lauren's famed polo.

Ralph Lauren
Cotton Polo Romper, Baby Boys (0-24 months)
$29.50
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Ralph Lauren Boys' Clothing
9 H&M Sleeveless Jumpsuit
H&M Sleeveless Jumpsuit

Keep baby positively breezy on the way home thanks to H&M's organic cotton sleeveless jumpsuit ($8) in gender-neutral dark grey, featuring little letters printed throughout.

H&M
Sleeveless Jumpsuit
$7.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Kids' Clothes
10 Carter's Little Sister Two-Piece Set
Carter's Little Sister Two-Piece Set

Carter's little sister two-piece set ($15) features french terry pants with gold foil heart and rainbow patches.

little sister two-piece set
$15
from carters.com
Buy Now
11 Skip Hop Petite Triangle Side-Snap Footie
Skip Hop Petite Triangle Side-Snap Footie

This petite triangle print on the Skip Hop side-snap footie ($16) is perfect for your petite bundle of joy, and also comes in both blue and grey.

Skip Hop side-snap footie
$16
from skiphop.com
Buy Now
12 Baby Gap Quilted Chambray One-Piece
Baby Gap Quilted Chambray One-Piece

If you're bringing baby home in the Winter or on a particularly brisk day, this Baby Gap Quilted Chambray One-Piece ($35) will keep them snuggled and warm.

Gap
Quilted chambray bear one-piece
$49.95 $35
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Boys' Outerwear
13 Giggle Organic Cotton Baby Footie
Giggle Organic Cotton Baby Footie

Your baby can spend their first night at home in this side-snap cotton baby footie ($30) from Giggle.

side-snap cotton baby footie
$30
from giggle.com
Buy Now
14 Babysteps Infant Boys' Football Three-Piece Set
Babysteps Infant Boys' Football Three-Piece Set

Your newest little football fan should come home ready to play! This three-piece set ($30) features an adorabl football motif.

three-piece set
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
15 Giggle Tea Born Free Wrap Romper
Giggle Tea Born Free Wrap Romper

Your baby will stay cuddly and warm in this organic cotton wrap romper ($20) from Giggle.

wrap romper
$20
from giggle.com
Buy Now
16 Zara Mini Reversible Striped Jumpsuit
Zara Mini Reversible Striped Jumpsuit

Zara's striped jumpsuit ($23) will envelope your new arrival in snuggly softness.

striped jumpsuit
$23
from zara.com
Buy Now
17 Mini Boden Cosy Pointelle Pack
Mini Boden Cosy Pointelle Pack

Mini Bodens's pointelle pack ($57) comes with two shirts and two pairs of pants, all in one adorable drawstring bag.

pointelle pack
$57
from bodenusa.com
Buy Now
18 Skip Hop ABC-123 Gown
Skip Hop ABC-123 Gown

Your baby will be singing his ABC's and 123's before he even steps foot at home with this ABC-123 Gown ($16) from Skip Hop.

ABC-123 Gown
$16
from skiphop.com
Buy Now
19 Little Me Vintage Rose Footie
Little Me Vintage Rose Footie

This Little Me vintage rose footie ($16) is simple yet elegant enough for baby's homecoming.

vintage rose footie
$16
from littleme.com
Buy Now
20 Land of Nod Twinkle, Twinkle Gift Set
Land of Nod Twinkle, Twinkle Gift Set

The Land of Nod Twinkle, Twinkle Gift Set ($30) is a sweet pick for any newborn.

Baby Essentials
6-9 mos. Twinkle, Twinkle Gift Set
$39 $29.97
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more Baby Essentials Girls' Nightgowns
21 Ralph Lauren Striped Kimono Two-Piece Set
Ralph Lauren Striped Kimono Two-Piece Set

Snatch up one of these Striped Kimono sets ($35) in comfy cotton that's just the right weight for cold-weather babies.

Ralph Lauren
Infant Boy's Stripe Kimono Two-Piece Set
$35
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ralph Lauren Boys' Clothing
22 H&M Wrapover Bodysuits
H&M Wrapover Bodysuits

The adorable print on H&M's wrapover bodysuits ($13) lets your little one say hola to the world!

H&M
2-pack Wrapover Bodysuits
$12.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Girls' Bodysuits
23 Baby Gap Bear Take-Home Set
Baby Gap Bear Take-Home Set

Patriotic stars and stripes (and bear ears) adorn this charming ensemble by Baby Gap ($11-$28).

ensemble by Baby Gap
$11
from gap.com
Buy Now
24 Dusen Dusen Blue Romper and Blanket Set
Dusen Dusen Blue Romper and Blanket Set

Dusen Dusen's patterned blue and green romper ($45 per piece) goes perfectly with its adorable blanket counterpart.

patterned blue and green romper
$45
from landofnod.com
Buy Now
25 Carter's Six-Piece Take-Me-Home-Set
Carter's Six-Piece Take-Me-Home-Set

The simplest of sets, this Carter's take-me-home collection ($25) in soft cotton includes a few basic pieces, plus a bib and hat.

Carter's take-me-home collection
$25
from carters.com
Buy Now
Baby ShoppingKid ClothesKid ShoppingNewbornLayetteBabies
