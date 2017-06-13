6/13/17 6/13/17 POPSUGAR Moms Kid Shopping Outfits For Newborns to Wear Home From the Hospital 25 Adorable Outfits For Baby's Homecoming June 13, 2017 by Alessia Santoro 433 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. When it's time for your new addition to make his "real world" debut, what you choose to dress him in can be a big decision — especially when snap-happy family members are going to be there to capture every moment on camera. Eighty-two percent of POPSUGAR Moms readers say they bought a special ensemble for their newborn to wear on this momentous day, and if you're planning on following suit, we recommend an outfit that's soft, cozy, and easy to get on and off. Converter gowns and kimono styles are especially desirable, as are pieces that don't go over the new baby's head. Check out our 25 favorite finds, and tell us: what did (or will) you bring home baby in? Shop Brands Ralph Lauren · Gap · H&M · Baby Essentials 1 Land of Nod Superstar Gift Set Reach for the stars with this Land of Nod Superstar Gift Set ($59) featuring a a snapsuit, blanket, and hat. Land of Nod Superstar Gift Set $59 from landofnod.com Buy Now 2 H&M Born in 2017 Set This precious three-piece set ($18) announces your baby's birth year in a seriously cute way. three-piece set $18 from hm.com Buy Now 3 Finn + Emma Arrows Convertible Gown The organic cotton used on Finn + Emma's pretty arrows convertible gown ($33) make it a feel-good choice. arrows convertible gown $33 from finnandemma.com Buy Now 4 Baby Gap Chambray One-Piece Baby Gap's Chambray One-Piece ($21) is perfect for a trendy newborn. Gap Chambray flutter shorty one-piece $29.95 $21 from Gap Buy Now See more Gap Girls' Clothing 5 Carter's Four-Piece Babysoft Take-Me-Home Set This sweet take-me-home set ($15) from Carter's features the sweetest details, including a little elephant. take-me-home set $15 from carters.com Buy Now 6 Skip Hop Star-Struck Short-Sleeve Skirted Bodysuit A bold choice for a baby girl, Skip Hop's skirted bodysuit ($18) helps them to be ready to twirl before they can even hold their head up. skirted bodysuit $18 from skiphop.com Buy Now 7 Burt's Bees Baby Alphabet Bee Sleeper Burt's Bees Baby's charming alphabet bee sleeper ($13) is the perfect understated outfit to bring baby home in. Burt's Bees Baby Boys' Clothing Add to Cart $12.95 from Burt's Bees Baby Buy Now See more Burt's Bees Baby Boys' Clothing 8 Ralph Lauren Cotton Polo Romper The preppiest way to take home a warm-weather baby, this Cotton Polo Romper ($30) is a baby version of Ralph Lauren's famed polo. Ralph Lauren Cotton Polo Romper, Baby Boys (0-24 months) $29.50 from Macy's Buy Now See more Ralph Lauren Boys' Clothing 9 H&M Sleeveless Jumpsuit Keep baby positively breezy on the way home thanks to H&M's organic cotton sleeveless jumpsuit ($8) in gender-neutral dark grey, featuring little letters printed throughout. H&M Sleeveless Jumpsuit $7.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Kids' Clothes 10 Carter's Little Sister Two-Piece Set Carter's little sister two-piece set ($15) features french terry pants with gold foil heart and rainbow patches. little sister two-piece set $15 from carters.com Buy Now 11 Skip Hop Petite Triangle Side-Snap Footie This petite triangle print on the Skip Hop side-snap footie ($16) is perfect for your petite bundle of joy, and also comes in both blue and grey. Skip Hop side-snap footie $16 from skiphop.com Buy Now 12 Baby Gap Quilted Chambray One-Piece If you're bringing baby home in the Winter or on a particularly brisk day, this Baby Gap Quilted Chambray One-Piece ($35) will keep them snuggled and warm. Gap Quilted chambray bear one-piece $49.95 $35 from Gap Buy Now See more Gap Boys' Outerwear 13 Giggle Organic Cotton Baby Footie Your baby can spend their first night at home in this side-snap cotton baby footie ($30) from Giggle. side-snap cotton baby footie $30 from giggle.com Buy Now 14 Babysteps Infant Boys' Football Three-Piece Set Your newest little football fan should come home ready to play! This three-piece set ($30) features an adorabl football motif. three-piece set $30 from amazon.com Buy Now 15 Giggle Tea Born Free Wrap Romper Your baby will stay cuddly and warm in this organic cotton wrap romper ($20) from Giggle. wrap romper $20 from giggle.com Buy Now 16 Zara Mini Reversible Striped Jumpsuit Zara's striped jumpsuit ($23) will envelope your new arrival in snuggly softness. striped jumpsuit $23 from zara.com Buy Now 17 Mini Boden Cosy Pointelle Pack Mini Bodens's pointelle pack ($57) comes with two shirts and two pairs of pants, all in one adorable drawstring bag. pointelle pack $57 from bodenusa.com Buy Now 18 Skip Hop ABC-123 Gown Your baby will be singing his ABC's and 123's before he even steps foot at home with this ABC-123 Gown ($16) from Skip Hop. ABC-123 Gown $16 from skiphop.com Buy Now 19 Little Me Vintage Rose Footie This Little Me vintage rose footie ($16) is simple yet elegant enough for baby's homecoming. vintage rose footie $16 from littleme.com Buy Now 20 Land of Nod Twinkle, Twinkle Gift Set The Land of Nod Twinkle, Twinkle Gift Set ($30) is a sweet pick for any newborn. Baby Essentials 6-9 mos. Twinkle, Twinkle Gift Set $39 $29.97 from The Land of Nod Buy Now See more Baby Essentials Girls' Nightgowns 21 Ralph Lauren Striped Kimono Two-Piece Set Snatch up one of these Striped Kimono sets ($35) in comfy cotton that's just the right weight for cold-weather babies. Ralph Lauren Infant Boy's Stripe Kimono Two-Piece Set $35 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Ralph Lauren Boys' Clothing 22 H&M Wrapover Bodysuits The adorable print on H&M's wrapover bodysuits ($13) lets your little one say hola to the world! H&M 2-pack Wrapover Bodysuits $12.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Girls' Bodysuits 23 Baby Gap Bear Take-Home Set Patriotic stars and stripes (and bear ears) adorn this charming ensemble by Baby Gap ($11-$28). ensemble by Baby Gap $11 from gap.com Buy Now 24 Dusen Dusen Blue Romper and Blanket Set Dusen Dusen's patterned blue and green romper ($45 per piece) goes perfectly with its adorable blanket counterpart. patterned blue and green romper $45 from landofnod.com Buy Now 25 Carter's Six-Piece Take-Me-Home-Set The simplest of sets, this Carter's take-me-home collection ($25) in soft cotton includes a few basic pieces, plus a bib and hat. Carter's take-me-home collection $25 from carters.com Buy Now