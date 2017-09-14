 Skip Nav
Photography
The Heartbreaking Reason 1 Photographer Took Pictures of These Kids With Down Syndrome
Food and Activities
22 Outdoor Activities Perfect For Fall Weekends
Mother's Day
A Millennial Mom's Thank-You Letter to "the Village"
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Give Your Baby Bump a Sweet Makeover With 1 of These Creative Ideas

If you're rocking a happy, pregnant belly this Halloween and are still searching for the perfect costume, then simply adding some body paint might be the perfect solution. Women everywhere — especially in warm-weather climates — have found that with little more than a paintbrush and some nontoxic color, they can induce some serious chuckles along the trick-or-treat path. We've rounded up some of our favorite Halloween-themed bellies, but we want to know what you think: do you love the idea of painting your bump this Halloween.

Eye of Horus
Fish Bowl
All-American
Simple Pumpkin
Play Ball!
Earth Mama
Celestial Being
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Maternity Halloween CostumesHalloween For KidsPregnancyHalloween
Join The Conversation
Babies
by Murphy Moroney
Westworld Halloween Costumes
Halloween
by Victoria Messina
Sexy Costumes From Amazon
Halloween
The 15 Sexiest Costumes You Can Get on Amazon
by Macy Cate Williams
Disney Halloween Movies
Disney
by Stacey Nguyen
Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2016
Halloween
Look Back on Last Year's Sexy, Scary, Silly Halloween Costumes
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds