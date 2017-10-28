 Skip Nav
Parenting

20 No-Carve Pumpkin Ideas Perfect For Kids

Pumpkin carving is a Halloween tradition that's oftentimes overrated. Those pumpkin creations that you're seeing all over Pinterest may be inspiring, but they're often the work of an expert, not an ambitious mom and her kids — plus, the mess! Save yourself the hassle and potential danger that comes with wielding a knife and scooper, and instead try one of these 20 awesome no-carve pumpkin ideas this year.

Frozen in the Fall
Pipe Cleaner Spider
Boo!
Rainbow
Unicorn Chic
Donut-Inspired
Trendy Chevron Stripes
Bedazzled Pumpkins
Big Bird!
Trick or Treat
Big Jewels
Painted Faces
'Stached Pumpkins
A Very Hungry Cater-Pumpkin-Pillar
Candy Corn Can-Do
Three Blind . . . Gourds!
All in the Family
Geometric Patterns
Relief Scraping
Chalkboard Style
