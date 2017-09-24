34 Parenthood Rules That the Books Don't Tell You (but You Really Need to Know)

During the course of adding a child into their lives, there is always a time in which new parents think, "Well, why didn't anyone warn me about this?" Sure, we get oodles of really important information from all those parenting books that we study up on prekids, but some of the most crucial lessons I've learned about raising children have come from experience in the field. So ditch the baby instruction manuals and check out some of the need-to-know rules that you probably won't get from any parenting books.