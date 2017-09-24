Parenthood Rules You Won't Find in the Parenting Books
34 Parenthood Rules That the Books Don't Tell You (but You Really Need to Know)
During the course of adding a child into their lives, there is always a time in which new parents think, "Well, why didn't anyone warn me about this?" Sure, we get oodles of really important information from all those parenting books that we study up on prekids, but some of the most crucial lessons I've learned about raising children have come from experience in the field. So ditch the baby instruction manuals and check out some of the need-to-know rules that you probably won't get from any parenting books.
Having been a parent for 18 years... YES to all of these. lol
Don't sweat the small stuff, Mamas. It becomes big stuff in the blink of an eye.
I have 5 and one in the oven, and I'm here to tell ya that I have learned all of these rules the hard way. The scissor incident happened 2 years ago and her hair still hasn't fully grown back! LOL, I may be laughing now, but I wasn't then. One more rule that I would recommend is: When you see IT, just stop, turn around and walk away for a minute, imagine that you are on America's Funniest Videos, and try to find the humor in it. This one rule has made my life and my children's lives much easier! Also rule #2 that I would recommend is: if they are old enough to help mess it up, then they are old enough to help clean it up. I see a lot of new parents just clean up every mess their child makes without even considering the thought to have the child help. I was guilty of this until my second oldest was a few months old. Then one day as I sat and watched my 2yr old cover the living room with crayons, flash cards, and construction paper while I nursed my littlest one, I decided that crayons are just as easy to put into a bin as they are to take out of a bin, and we know that he is definitely capable of taking them out! :-)
Also, ditch the lollipops, and go for the fruit and veggies. I always keep carrot sticks, apples, and grapes handy. Children only don't like veggies if you teach them not to like veggies.
Perhaps there's an age that #30 (quick trip to the store) ceases to be true, but in almost 9 years, I haven't found it yet... Also a really simple flip I've picked up from a number of grade schools: If you count to get your child to move "now", count backwards. There's a definite endpoint that's always the same!
That is probably the best parenting advice and I have 4 year old triplet boys!
Actually some of these are sheer stupidity and lack of common sense. You DON'T lay your keys in the seat of a grocery cart! You certainly don't leave home w/o plenty of diapers with babies or toddlers. You do not put a pile of rice on a high chair tray. really stupid! First of all the child could choke on the grains! Bunk beds are very safe and it's up to the parent to enforce 'NO' rules - millions of kids use them without incident! Some of these pictures are here just for the sake of the person who took them to get attention.
so true...though I would suggest always having a snack readily available (especially for boys) rather than a lollipop, as sucking on a hard candy will simply lead to unnecessary trips to the dentist.
when they sang 'the clean up song' in my daughter's nursery school, she would hide under the table.