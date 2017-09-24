 Skip Nav
Parenting
How 1 Mom Suddenly Knew She Was Done Having Kids
Parenting
This Mother's Reaction to Her Son's Fit of Anger Can Teach Us All a Lesson in Parenting
Toddlers
The 10 Commandments of Potty Training, According to Your Toddler
34 Parenthood Rules That the Books Don't Tell You (but You Really Need to Know)

During the course of adding a child into their lives, there is always a time in which new parents think, "Well, why didn't anyone warn me about this?" Sure, we get oodles of really important information from all those parenting books that we study up on prekids, but some of the most crucial lessons I've learned about raising children have come from experience in the field. So ditch the baby instruction manuals and check out some of the need-to-know rules that you probably won't get from any parenting books.

If a milk-filled sippy cup is lost, drop everything and find it.
Never, ever leave a sharpie unattended.
Always assume it's poop.
If it's annoying at the store, it will be even more so at home.
Never serve rice (or shredded cheese or crackers) if you've just vacuumed the floor.
If he loves a certain food today, the same may not hold true for tomorrow.
The moment one child smiles is always the same moment another one blinks.
Locking the door is much easier than explaining what Mommy and Daddy are doing behind it.
Put folded laundry away immediately — it's easier than refolding it.
The later you go to bed at night, the earlier your child will wake up in the morning.
Always carry lollipops.
Don't expect your child to take you seriously when you say, "Just this once."
Always kiss a boo-boo (even if there is no mark).
Never leave scissors accessible.
The moment you've realized your child has been quiet is a moment too late.
"The Clean-Up Song" only works with one percent of children.
Traveling spouses and sick tots go hand in hand.
When your child says he "feels sick," you have 1.6 seconds to jump to action.
The day you leave without any extra diapers is the day you will need them the most.
If you say something bad about someone, your toddler will find an opportunity to tell that person.
When it comes to your children, googling "it" never helps.
Your child's nasty cold will magically cure itself as soon as he steps into the doc's office.
Always pretend to eat the play food your child hands you.
As far as birthdays are concerned, there must always be cake.
Just because she refuses to try going potty doesn't mean she doesn't have to go.
More Cheerios will end up on the floor than in their bellies.
The later you are for something, the slower your kids will move.
The pricier the purchase, the greater likelihood it will get lost.
Never wear white after having children.
If you need to run to the store really quick, don't bring your child.
Spend more for fun shapes — they taste better.
MarySchneider56187 MarySchneider56187 2 years

Having been a parent for 18 years... YES to all of these. lol

Don't sweat the small stuff, Mamas. It becomes big stuff in the blink of an eye.

LeahMusawwir LeahMusawwir 3 years

I have 5 and one in the oven, and I'm here to tell ya that I have learned all of these rules the hard way. The scissor incident happened 2 years ago and her hair still hasn't fully grown back! LOL, I may be laughing now, but I wasn't then. One more rule that I would recommend is: When you see IT, just stop, turn around and walk away for a minute, imagine that you are on America's Funniest Videos, and try to find the humor in it. This one rule has made my life and my children's lives much easier! Also rule #2 that I would recommend is: if they are old enough to help mess it up, then they are old enough to help clean it up. I see a lot of new parents just clean up every mess their child makes without even considering the thought to have the child help. I was guilty of this until my second oldest was a few months old. Then one day as I sat and watched my 2yr old cover the living room with crayons, flash cards, and construction paper while I nursed my littlest one, I decided that crayons are just as easy to put into a bin as they are to take out of a bin, and we know that he is definitely capable of taking them out! :-)

Also, ditch the lollipops, and go for the fruit and veggies. I always keep carrot sticks, apples, and grapes handy. Children only don't like veggies if you teach them not to like veggies.

LindaGaertner LindaGaertner 3 years

Perhaps there's an age that #30 (quick trip to the store) ceases to be true, but in almost 9 years, I haven't found it yet... Also a really simple flip I've picked up from a number of grade schools: If you count to get your child to move "now", count backwards. There's a definite endpoint that's always the same!

BarbaraJohnson35637 BarbaraJohnson35637 3 years

That is probably the best parenting advice and I have 4 year old triplet boys!

BarbaraTurner82515 BarbaraTurner82515 3 years

Actually some of these are sheer stupidity and lack of common sense. You DON'T lay your keys in the seat of a grocery cart! You certainly don't leave home w/o plenty of diapers with babies or toddlers. You do not put a pile of rice on a high chair tray. really stupid! First of all the child could choke on the grains! Bunk beds are very safe and it's up to the parent to enforce 'NO' rules - millions of kids use them without incident! Some of these pictures are here just for the sake of the person who took them to get attention.

TrinaZwarich TrinaZwarich 3 years

so true...though I would suggest always having a snack readily available (especially for boys) rather than a lollipop, as sucking on a hard candy will simply lead to unnecessary trips to the dentist.

robynweinbaum robynweinbaum 3 years

when they sang 'the clean up song' in my daughter's nursery school, she would hide under the table.
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds