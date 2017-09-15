This Parody About Trying to Navigate Homework as a Parent Is So F*cking Spot-On

Whether your child is already deep into their algebra homework this school year or maybe they're struggling with another subject, most every parent dreads the "Can you help me with my homework?" question once their kid is beyond third or fourth grade.

If you're in hell trying to help your child with their homework (who even needs algebra, anyway?), the Holderness Family feels your pain — and created a hilarious parody to Toto's "Africa" that is so spot-on, you'll start singing their words to the song from now on. Listen to "Algebra" above and tell us — which subject is your personal kids' homework Kryptonite?