 Skip Nav
Personal Essay
It Took Me 12 Months to Get Over Having a C-Section
Shopping Guide
The Most Instagrammable Onesies For Your Sweet Baby
Parenting
The Ultimate Guide to Last-Minute Kids' Costumes
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Toddler-Approved Party Games That'll Guarantee a Good Time (and Give Mom a Break!)

Whether you're throwing a huge bash or just have a few friends over for the afternoon, it's no secret that kids' birthday parties can stress even the most level-headed mom out. And when you have little kids who can not only get into everything, but also have what seems like the world's shortest attention span, planning can get pretty tricky. Use these party ideas to take the thinking out of your toddler's next birthday bash.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Little KidsBirthday PartiesToddlers
Join The Conversation
Toddlers
WTF 3-Year-Olds?!
by Lauren Turner
Can You Give Benadryl to a Toddler to Help Them Sleep?
Family Travel
Is This Trick For Getting Your Toddler to Sleep on a Plane Actually Safe?
by Lauren Turner
What Is an Au Pair
Little Kids
by Katharine Stahl
Potty Training According to Your Toddler
Toddlers
The 10 Commandments of Potty Training, According to Your Toddler
by Alessia Santoro
Easy Ways to Potty Train Boys
Toddlers
6 Tips For Potty Training Boys
by Rebecca Gruber
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds