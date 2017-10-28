Pendleton Just Released Harry Potter Blankets, So We're Basically Done Christmas Shopping

Pendleton — that longstanding wool goods company known as much for its hipster-loved patterns as its unbeatable quality — has released a limited-edition Harry Potter collection, and just in time for the holidays. Discerning Potterheads can now cozy up in a massive 64" x 72", pure virgin wool blanket that interprets Hogwart's house themes through Pendleton's signature Native American-inspired prints.

There's the fiery emblazoned Gryffindor Blanket ($299) in shades of gold and scarlet, the emerald and green Slytherin Blanket ($299) complete with coiled snake logo and winding print, and a symbolism-filled blanket for every house in between. For little fans, there are two adorable styles of 32" x 44" crib blankets for $100. Each limited-edition, heirloom-quality blanket is numbered, so you know you have a true collectable that will be enjoyed by generations to come.

If the steep price tag of these throws is over budget, consider Pendleton's equally irresistible Harry Potter scarves. They're everything we love about the blankets condensed into a wearable package at a more reasonable price of $80. Shop Pendleton's Harry Potter collection ahead.



