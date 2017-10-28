 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Pendleton Just Released Harry Potter Blankets, So We're Basically Done Christmas Shopping

Pendleton — that longstanding wool goods company known as much for its hipster-loved patterns as its unbeatable quality — has released a limited-edition Harry Potter collection, and just in time for the holidays. Discerning Potterheads can now cozy up in a massive 64" x 72", pure virgin wool blanket that interprets Hogwart's house themes through Pendleton's signature Native American-inspired prints.

There's the fiery emblazoned Gryffindor Blanket ($299) in shades of gold and scarlet, the emerald and green Slytherin Blanket ($299) complete with coiled snake logo and winding print, and a symbolism-filled blanket for every house in between. For little fans, there are two adorable styles of 32" x 44" crib blankets for $100. Each limited-edition, heirloom-quality blanket is numbered, so you know you have a true collectable that will be enjoyed by generations to come.

If the steep price tag of these throws is over budget, consider Pendleton's equally irresistible Harry Potter scarves. They're everything we love about the blankets condensed into a wearable package at a more reasonable price of $80. Shop Pendleton's Harry Potter collection ahead.


Gryffindor Blanket
$299
Buy Now
Slytherin Blanket
$299
Buy Now
Harry Potter Gryffindor Blanket
$299
Buy Now
Harry Potter Slytherin Blanket
$299
Buy Now
Harry Potter Hufflepuff Blanket
$299
Buy Now
Harry Potter Ravenclaw Blanket
$299
Buy Now
Harry Potter Messenger Muffler
$80
Buy Now
Harry's Journey Crib Blanket
$100
Buy Now
Harry Potter Houses Muffler
$80
Buy Now
Hogwarts Is My Home Crib Blanket
$100
Buy Now
Harry Potter Blanket Set
$1,196
Buy Now
Harry Potter Gryffindor Blanket ($299)
Harry Potter Slytherin Blanket ($299)
Harry Potter Hufflepuff Blanket ($299)
Harry Potter Ravenclaw Blanket ($299)
Harry Potter Messenger Muffler ($80)
Harry's Journey Crib Blanket ($100)
Harry Potter Houses Muffler ($80)
Hogwarts Is My Home Crib Blanket ($100)
Harry Potter Blanket Set ($1,196)
Start Slideshow
Harry Potter Home DecorPendletonHarry Potter
Shop More
Beyond Yoga Maternity Tops SHOP MORE
Beyond Yoga
Maternity Looped Up Tank
from shopbop.com
$77
Beyond Yoga
Maternity Racerback Cami Women's Sleeveless
from Zappos
$95
Beyond Yoga
Maternity Scalloped Tee Women's T Shirt
from Zappos
$75
Beyond Yoga
Slinky Modal Twisted Open Back Maternity Tank Top Women's Sleeveless
from Zappos
$69
Beyond Yoga
Maternity Long Racerback Cami Women's Sleeveless
from Zappos
$80
Gap Girls' Clothing SHOP MORE
Gap
High stretch moto skimmer jeggings
from Gap
$44.95$34.99
Gap
Smock flutter dress
from Gap
$39.95$19.99
Gap
Jersey-lined raincoat
from Gap
$49.95$40
Gap
babyGap | Disney Baby Frozen dreamers short sleep set
from Gap
$29.95$9.99
Gap
Metallic fringe bow moccasins
from Gap
$34.95$11.99
Dogeared Pins SHOP MORE
Dogeared
Life's A Beach Palm Tree Pin
from Bloomingdale's
$14$9.80
Dogeared
Caffeine Queen Pin
from Bloomingdale's
$14$9.80
Dogeared
Good Luck Elephant Pin
from Bloomingdale's
$14$9.80
Dogeared
Phenomenal Enamel Pin Brooches Pins
from Zappos
$14
Dogeared
Caffeine Queen Pin Necklace
from Zappos
$14
Gap Girls' Clothing AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mommyandmore.hu
colleenmhull
liketoknow.it.family
hotpinkstyle55
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds