No Costume, No Problem — This Pennywise Makeup Tutorial Will Get Your Kids ALL the Candy

As kids, Halloween was all about running around with friends, seeing who had the best costume, and of course, trick-or-treating. For parents, Halloween equates to expensive and indecisive costume shopping, over-the-top festive home decor, and eventual dentist appointments, but things just got a whole lot easier thanks to this Pennywise makeup tutorial. Vloggers Jamie and Wesley decided to celebrate their one-year YouTube anniversary with a Halloween makeup tutorial with Jamie's daughter Rei. Of course, Rei's obsessed with Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the recent remake of Stephen King's It, and wanted nothing but to go in full character with crazy makeup.

For Rei, this means the coolest, freakiest costume out of all her friends, and for parents, it means no late-night runs to the costume store because all you need is makeup for this look (and a red balloon for additional spook factor). Watch the video above to see the awesome transformation into Pennywise, and see how this other 3-year-old boy scared the sh*t out of his neighbors as the clown.

If Pennywise is a little too terrifying for you or your child, check out the most popular Halloween costumes for kids in 2017, and if you're anything like us and need some last-minute options, this guide should do the trick.