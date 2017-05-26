 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
31 Photos of Men Holding Their Tots That'll Make Your Ovaries Explode
Toddlers
Why I'm Proud of My Son's Long Hair
POPSUGAR Voices
The Most Powerful Thing You Can Say to Another Mom
Baby Names
You Haven't Heard These '80s Baby Names in Ages, but You're Going to Want to Use Them
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 32  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
31 Photos of Men Holding Their Tots That'll Make Your Ovaries Explode

What's cuter than a man holding a baby? Well, not a whole lot. For some reason, seeing a tiny tot wrapped in a gorgeous guy's arms makes women weak in the knees. We're not sure if it's purely biological or because men and babies are both beautiful in their own right, but putting these two creatures together produces an amount of cuteness that the world may not be ready for. Don't believe it? Take a look at these photos and try not to swoon.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
FatherhoodBabiesPhotographyParenting
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
KristinaParry KristinaParry 2 years

Sweet sentiment and love seeing fathers engaged with their offspring -- but that doesn't qualify these dads as "hot." Maybe MAYBE 5 are hot/attractive, the rest are average at best. And I'm being quite generous in that assessment. This post is mislabeled, it should simply be titled "Guys Holding Babies." xx
Babies
4 Stupid Things First-Time Parents Do When Expecting
by Katharine Stahl
Coparenting at Disney Photos
Disney
This Dad's Viral Disney Photo Captures How Magical Coparenting Can Be
by Alessia Santoro
Dad Glues Feeding Tube to Match Son
Toddlers
by Lauren Levy
Babies
Seeing NICU Babies Cuddle With Their Moms Will Make You Want to Hold Yours Close
by Victoria Messina
Dad Taking Care of Kids While Wife Is Out of Town
Parenting
Dad's Viral Message About Caring For His 6 Girls While Mom's Away: "I'm Not the Babysitter"
by Lauren Levy
Reagandoodle and Little Buddy Matching Outfit Photos
Family Life
by Perri Konecky
Glitter Maternity Photos
Pregnancy
This Glitter Maternity Shoot Is the Stuff of Sparkly Dreams
by Kate Schweitzer
Must-Take Pictures on Baby's First Day
Babies
Shutterbug: 10 Pictures to Take on Baby's First Day
by Rebecca Gruber
Should Kids Use Aerosol Sunscreens?
Babies
Mom's Warning About Aerosol Sunscreens Needs to Be Read by Every Parent
by Alessia Santoro
Mom's Reaction to Delivering 11-Pound Baby at Home
Photography
Mom's Reaction to Delivering an 11-Pound Baby Boy at Home Is Perfect
by Alessia Santoro
Classic '80s Baby Names
Baby Names
You Haven't Heard These '80s Baby Names in Ages, but You're Going to Want to Use Them
by Alessia Santoro
When Can Kids Drink Fruit Juice?
Babies
The 1 Thing Experts Warn Isn't Nearly as Healthy For Babies as Parents Think
by Kate Schweitzer
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds