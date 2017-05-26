31 Photos of Men Holding Their Tots That'll Make Your Ovaries Explode

What's cuter than a man holding a baby? Well, not a whole lot. For some reason, seeing a tiny tot wrapped in a gorgeous guy's arms makes women weak in the knees. We're not sure if it's purely biological or because men and babies are both beautiful in their own right, but putting these two creatures together produces an amount of cuteness that the world may not be ready for. Don't believe it? Take a look at these photos and try not to swoon.