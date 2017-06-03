 Skip Nav
45 Photos of Kiddo Fashion That Will Make You Say OMG
Photo 1 of 46  
45 Photos of Kiddo Fashion That Will Make You Say OMG

Over the years, I've noticed that my Instagram feed has slowly turned from featuring a majority of fashion bloggers to moms' posts of their stylish children, and I can't say I'm mad about it. There's something so darling about a child in a fashionable outfit — whether it be a trend in the adult fashion world or something that only a little one could pull off — that makes it hard to give adults the gold for best dressed.

Scroll through for 45 photos of fashionable kids that prove they are better dressed than adults.

