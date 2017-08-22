 Skip Nav
This Is What a Water Birth Really Looks Like

Water births are substantially increasing in popularity, but many people have little idea what this unique birth experience actually entails. Whether a mom is laboring in an inflated pool at a birthing center or pushing in her own bathtub, there's no one way to have a water birth. Supporters of water births claim it's not just more relaxing but also more comfortable because of the water's buoyancy. Let these intimate photos help you get a sense of what a water delivery is actually like.

