Pickle Candy Canes Are a Real Thing — and We Don't Know Whether to Be Giddy or Gag

It's hard to know whether it's the salt or the vinegar in pickles that makes them such a popular food — especially during pregnancy — but one candy company is betting that the love of pickles extends all the way to holiday sweet treats. That's right, it's created pickle-flavored candy canes! Depending on whether you love or hate pickles, we're guessing you're having a big reaction right now. The pickle candy canes are available in packs of six for $9 on Amazon, where they promise to provide the tangy kick of dill. And if you're looking for something a bit more savory, check out the gravy and rotisserie chicken candy cane options instead; yes, seriously!