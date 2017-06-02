 Skip Nav
24 Celebrities Who Rocked the Bikini While Pregnant
Kids
If You Have a Middle Child, Please Spend 2 Minutes Reading This Mom's Message
Parenting
I Kiss My Daughter on the Lips — and I Don't Get What the Big F*cking Deal Is
Parenting News
There's an Easy Way to Stop Your Kid's Tantrum, but You Aren't Going to Like It
24 Celebrities Who Rocked the Bikini While Pregnant

For expectant mamas heading on vacation, swimwear selection is always top of mind, but when you're heading to the beach — or even the backyard — you may want to celebrate the day wearing a two-piece swimsuit. Fifty percent of our readers showed off their burgeoning bellies in a bikini while pregnant — and they're not alone. Take a look at some of our favorite expectant celebs who also sported bikinis while playing in the sun.

Join The Conversation
joeysnotoriogirl joeysnotoriogirl 4 years
some of those women aren't actual celebrities Kim K is a case and point she's a socialite because of her late fathers money not a celebrity
