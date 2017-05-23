 Skip Nav
These Are the Pictures You Have to Take of Your Kids at Disney World
Pictures to Take at Disney World With Kids

These Are the Pictures You Have to Take of Your Kids at Disney World

Disney World may be the most magical place on earth, but planning and executing a vacation to the parks with your family (especially if you have a baby) can be overwhelming. By the time you've packed, booked meals, snatched FastPasses, and waited in a million lines for rides, something as trivial as taking photographs of the whole thing may slip your mind (or maybe you're on the other end of the spectrum and find you're taking photos of everything and missing out on being present).

To make sure you snap the best photos of your kids without missing out on all the other fun Disney World has to offer, consult our handy list of must-take photos of your kids — they'll all be frame-worthy.

Take a picture of them . . .

  1. At your Disney resort.
  2. Wearing their Mickey ears.
  3. Watching a parade.
  4. Eating a turkey leg.
  5. With Mickey's giant Sorcerer's Hat at Hollywood Studios.
  6. In line for a ride (bonus points if they're not visibly bored).
  7. Dressed as their favorite character.
  8. Eating Mickey-shaped food.
  9. Sporting a Disney-themed tee.
  10. With a big Mickey balloon.
  11. In front of Cinderella's Castle in Magic Kingdom.
  12. Posing with Mickey . . .
  13. And their other favorite character(s).
  14. In front of the Tree of Life at Animal Kingdom
  15. With Walt and Mickey's statue in Magic Kingdom.
  16. Wearing their "First visit" or "I'm celebrating" or "Happy birthday" pin.
  17. At the "Bubblegum Wall" in Epcot.
  18. On Main Street, USA.
  19. With the Epcot Ball (aka Spaceship Earth).
  20. Wearing an oversize sombrero in Epcot's Mexico.
  21. Posing with the Lego characters in Disney Springs.
  22. In the spinning teacups.
  23. Wearing their Magic Band.
  24. Holding up a FastPass.
  25. With their autograph book.
  26. Chowing down at a character meal.
  27. On their favorite ride.
  28. With the statues in front of Haunted Mansion.
  29. In the throes of their inevitable tantrum.
  30. Watching the fireworks.
  31. Passed out on the tram after a successful day.
Image Source: Flickr user danuv
Family TravelWalt Disney WorldDisneyPhotography
Latest Moms
