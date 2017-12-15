Pineapple Christmas Trees Are the Hottest Holiday Trend — and For Good Reason

Move over, blue spruces and Douglas firs! There's a new Christmas tree on the block — well, it's not actually a tree. It's a fruit: pineapple. This holiday season, the exotic pineapple is going from on-trend jack-o'-lantern to stylish Christmas tree. And we have to say, we're really digging it. Unlike traditional Christmas trees, pineapples are small, which means you can decorate them quickly (a few ornaments and maybe a small battery-operated set of lights is all it takes) and place them just about anywhere in your home. Plus, they don't have any of the maintenance of a real tree, so no watering or needle pickup. And did we mention how cute they look? See for yourself in the slideshow ahead.