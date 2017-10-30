 Skip Nav
3 Tricks to Use Now to Make Sure Your Child's Sleep Isn't Affected by Daylight Savings
Pink Drinking Wine After Pumping

Pink's Badass Pumping Selfie Is Proof That All Moms Deserve a Big Glass of Wine

When you're almost done pumping and you know what's next

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Pink wasn't kidding when she preached "Raise Your Glass" back in 2010, but now, she is raising a whole well-deserved bottle after finishing a round of pumping. The singer and badass mom, who has become one of the most relatable celebrity moms, recently took to Instagram to post a photo while pumping milk for her 10-month-old son, Jameson Moon. Pink has never been one to shy away from giving fans a candid look at motherhood, and her pumping selfies do exactly that and so much more. "When you're almost done pumping and you know what's next," she captioned the photo above. Oh yes, we do! Let's raise our glass (or bottle) to all the moms out there who deserve a "cheers!"

