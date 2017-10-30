Pink's Badass Pumping Selfie Is Proof That All Moms Deserve a Big Glass of Wine

When you're almost done pumping and you know what's next A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Oct 29, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

Pink wasn't kidding when she preached "Raise Your Glass" back in 2010, but now, she is raising a whole well-deserved bottle after finishing a round of pumping. The singer and badass mom, who has become one of the most relatable celebrity moms, recently took to Instagram to post a photo while pumping milk for her 10-month-old son, Jameson Moon. Pink has never been one to shy away from giving fans a candid look at motherhood, and her pumping selfies do exactly that and so much more. "When you're almost done pumping and you know what's next," she captioned the photo above. Oh yes, we do! Let's raise our glass (or bottle) to all the moms out there who deserve a "cheers!"