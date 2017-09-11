Pink's Text Conversation About Babies Who Cry
Pink's NSFW Text Message Is How We've All Felt About Babies at Some Point
There is no great equalizer quite like parenthood. You can be a billionaire pop star with a personal chef and four nannies or you can be a single mom living paycheck to paycheck, and there's a good chance you've both had to wash baby poop off your bare hands.
I actually think about that fact a lot when I see a celebrity mom living a charmed life via Instagram — "Yeah, but they've totally had baby poop on their forehead" — and it actually makes me feel better. Pink's latest Instagram post, while not about a diaper blowout specifically, had the same equalizing effect. Much like her pumping selfies in which she's strapped to a machine churning out breast milk, this one made me realize that despite how unattainable her life might seem, she's a real mom dealing with the very real challenges that come with motherhood. With real curse words.
In the not-suitable-for-work post, which is a screenshot of a text message conversation she was having with a friend, she laments that her 9-month-old son Jameson is especially fussy:
"Why do babies cry so much?" she asks her friend. "I feel like he's f*cking with me at this point."
The pal's reply? Well, we'll let you read it for yourself . . .
We will all pay to hear that song, Pink.